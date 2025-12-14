Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 15 December 2025

Buy or sell: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their gains for a second straight session on Friday, December 12, buoyed by positive global sentiment following a US Federal Reserve rate cut. The Sensex advanced 450 points, or 0.53%, to close at 85,267.66, while the Nifty 50 climbed 148 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 26,046.95. Broader markets also performed well, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 1.14% and 0.65%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to over ₹470 lakh crore from ₹466.6 lakh crore in the previous session, adding more than ₹3 lakh crore to investor wealth in a single trading day.

“The Nifty 50 ended the week on a mildly weak note, slipping 0.71% to close at 26,046, as markets remained cautious amid anticipation of news related to a potential tariff reduction and a fresh trade agreement with the United States that could provide a boost to global trade sentiment. Despite the decline in the benchmark index, sectoral performance was encouraging, with select pockets witnessing healthy gains of 2–3%,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Ganesh Dongre's outlook on the market outlook next week Nifty 50 Dongre believes that from a technical perspective, Nifty continues to hold comfortably above the crucial 26,000 mark after sustaining above the earlier breakout zone of 25,700–25,800.

“Fresh support is now placed in the 25,500–25,600 range, while immediate resistance is seen between 26,300 and 26,500. Derivatives data further strengthens this outlook, with the highest Call open interest concentrated at 26,400–26,500, suggesting strong resistance, while significant Put open interest at 25,500–25,600 highlights a solid support base. Any corrective move towards the 25,800–26,000 zone could therefore offer favourable stock-specific buying opportunities,” he said.

Bank Nifty Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, he said, “Bank Nifty continue its sideways momentum during the week, supported by steady recoveries in private sector banks. The index remains well placed above the key support band of 57,500–58,000, while major resistance is seen in the 60,000–60,500 zone.”

Conclusion Dongre further explained that as long as Nifty sustains above 25,600 and Bank Nifty holds above 58,000, the broader market structure is expected to remain constructive.

“With Nifty facing resistance at 26,300–26,500 and Bank Nifty encountering an upper hurdle near 61,000, traders are advised to adopt a disciplined buy-on-dips strategy in selective stocks, while keeping a close watch on global cues and geopolitical developments for clearer directional signals,” he added.

Weekly stocks to buy or sell Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹2800-2840; Target Price of ₹2950; Stop Loss at ₹2740.

Steel Authority of India: Buy at ₹130-131; Target Price of ₹138; Stop Loss at ₹125.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Buy at ₹4300-4320; Target Price of ₹4500; Stop Loss at ₹4200.

