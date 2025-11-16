Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 17 November 2025

Buy or sell: The Indian stock market’s Sensex recovered more than 500 points from its intraday low to close in positive territory on Friday, November 14, supported by the stronger-than-anticipated showing of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar election.

Despite a global market downturn keeping domestic markets in the red for most of the session, the Sensex fell to an intraday low of 84,029.32, while the Nifty 50 touched 25,740.80 before rebounding later in the day.

Weekly market outlook Nifty 50 According to Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, the index is once again approaching the psychological mark of 26,000 along with the key hurdle at 26,277 and price action suggests that the index is likely to surpass both these levels in the coming week.

“A sustained move above 26,277 could push the Nifty into uncharted territory, opening the doors for a fresh all-time high near the 26,400 zone. On the contrary, markets can always witness a shallow pullback after a sharp up-move. In such a scenario, the 25,700 level would act as a crucial support for the coming week. A decisive breach of this level may lead to profit-booking pressure in the short term,” Dongre said.

Bank Nifty The Nifty Bank index also delivered a strong performance during the week, registering gains of over 1%.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Dongre added, “More importantly, the index is now positioned right at the verge of a fresh breakout. A decisive move above 58,600 would validate a bullish flag–type pattern, potentially setting the stage for a rally towards the 60,000 mark in the near term. On the downside, immediate support for the coming week is placed at 58,000, followed by a stronger support zone near 57,000. These levels are likely to cushion any short-lived dips and maintain the broader bullish structure.”

Weekly stocks to buy or sell ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1370-1376; Stop Loss at ₹1345; Target Price of ₹1420.

Tata Elxsi: Buy at ₹5260-5290; Stop Loss at ₹5200; Target Price of ₹5500.

Housing And Urban Development Corp: Buy at ₹228-230; Stop Loss at ₹220; Target Price of ₹245.