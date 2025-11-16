Mint Market
Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 17 November 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Nov 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Buy or sell: The Indian stock market’s Sensex recovered more than 500 points from its intraday low to close in positive territory on Friday, November 14, supported by the stronger-than-anticipated showing of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar election.

Despite a global market downturn keeping domestic markets in the red for most of the session, the Sensex fell to an intraday low of 84,029.32, while the Nifty 50 touched 25,740.80 before rebounding later in the day.

Weekly market outlook

Nifty 50

According to Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, the index is once again approaching the psychological mark of 26,000 along with the key hurdle at 26,277 and price action suggests that the index is likely to surpass both these levels in the coming week.

“A sustained move above 26,277 could push the Nifty into uncharted territory, opening the doors for a fresh all-time high near the 26,400 zone. On the contrary, markets can always witness a shallow pullback after a sharp up-move. In such a scenario, the 25,700 level would act as a crucial support for the coming week. A decisive breach of this level may lead to profit-booking pressure in the short term,” Dongre said.

Bank Nifty

The Nifty Bank index also delivered a strong performance during the week, registering gains of over 1%.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Dongre added, “More importantly, the index is now positioned right at the verge of a fresh breakout. A decisive move above 58,600 would validate a bullish flag–type pattern, potentially setting the stage for a rally towards the 60,000 mark in the near term. On the downside, immediate support for the coming week is placed at 58,000, followed by a stronger support zone near 57,000. These levels are likely to cushion any short-lived dips and maintain the broader bullish structure.”

Weekly stocks to buy or sell

ICICI Bank: Buy at 1370-1376; Stop Loss at 1345; Target Price of 1420.

Tata Elxsi: Buy at 5260-5290; Stop Loss at 5200; Target Price of 5500.

Housing And Urban Development Corp: Buy at 228-230; Stop Loss at 220; Target Price of 245.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
