Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 20 April 2026

Indian stock market: Amid ongoing Middle East Tension, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday. Check top stock picks by the market expert.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Apr 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Indian stock market: According to Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, the overall price action remained firmly positive, with aggressive accumulation seen at lower levels.
Indian stock market: According to Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, the overall price action remained firmly positive, with aggressive accumulation seen at lower levels.

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market saw broad-based and healthy buying activity on Friday, April 17, enabling the benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty 50—to post gains for the second straight week.

The Sensex advanced 505 points, or 0.65%, to close at 78,493.54, while the Nifty 50 climbed 157 points, also up 0.65%, to settle at 24,353.55. Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed the broader market.

The Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rebound for the second consecutive week, staging a sharp bounce from the crucial 22,000 mark—an area that coincides with its 2025 low—and rallying decisively to close above 24,300. The index ended the week at 24,350, registering a solid gain of 1.10%, reflecting robust buying interest across the board.

Also Read | Q4 results 2026 to US-Iran war: Top 5 triggers likely to dictate stock market

According to Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, the overall price action remained firmly positive, with aggressive accumulation seen at lower levels. Importantly, the index has reclaimed and sustained above the 24,000 zone, which had earlier acted as a breakdown point when the upward channel was violated.

This recovery signals a shift in the short-term trend from a “sell-on-rise” approach to a more constructive “buy-on-dips” strategy, indicating improving sentiment and renewed confidence among market participants, he said.

Ganesh Dongre's market outlook for next week

Nifty 50

On the Nifty 50 outlook, Dongre said that the 23,500–23,800 zone is expected to act as immediate support for Nifty, while the 24,800–25,000 range remains a crucial resistance band.

“Sustaining above 24,800 will be key to confirming trend continuation and could pave the way toward the psychologically important 25,000 level, which aligns with the 200-day EMA. On the downside, the 23,000–23,500 zone is likely to serve as a strong demand area in case of profit booking,” Dongre said.

Bank Nifty

On the Bank Nifty outlook, he added that Bank Nifty is approaching a key resistance zone of 56,500–57,000, also near its 200-day EMA, with immediate support placed around 54,500–55,000 levels. A sustained breakout above resistance could further strengthen bullish momentum in the banking space.

Dongre further noted that market sentiment has turned cautiously positive with a clear buy-on-dips approach, though it remains sensitive to global cues. The coming week will be crucial as investors closely monitor geopolitical developments, particularly the outcome of discussions between the United States and Iran.

“Traders are advised to remain selective, follow disciplined strategies, and stay alert to news-driven volatility, as any escalation or resolution could significantly influence market direction,” he said.

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Weekly stocks to buy or sell

Reliance Industries: Buy at 1365, target price of 1420, stop loss of 1330.

Wockhardt: Buy at 1395, target price of 1440, stop loss of 1370.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc: Buy at 1060, target price of 1120, stop loss of 1030.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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