Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 24 November 2025

Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - Indian Energy Exchange, Piramal Pharma Ltd, and Bajaj Finance.

Ganesh Dongre
Published23 Nov 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Buy or sell: The Nifty 50 ended the week on a positive note, gaining 0.49% to close at 26,077. However, despite the index finishing higher, sectoral performance on a weekly basis remained subdued, with only the Auto index managing to end in the green. From a technical standpoint, Nifty closed above the crucial 26,000 support zone after consistently trading above the 25,700–25,800 resistance band throughout the week.

Weekly market outlook

Nifty 50

Fresh support is now placed at 25,700–25,600, while resistance lies in the 26,300–26,500 range. Derivatives data also reinforces this outlook, with the highest Call open interest at the 26,500 and 26,300 strikes highlighting key resistance levels, whereas the highest Put open interest at the 25,800 and 26,000 strikes underscores strong support zones. Structurally, Nifty continues to form a higher-top, higher-bottom pattern, indicating sustained bullishness, and any dips toward the 25,500–25,800 region may offer stock-specific opportunities.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty also maintained its upward momentum, rising 0.38% for the week, supported by strong contributions from both PSU and private sector banks. The index continues to hold firm above the 56,500–57,000 support cluster, with major resistance positioned at the 59,500–60,000 zone.

Overall market sentiment remains positive, and the broader uptrend is likely to remain intact as long as Nifty sustains above 25,600 and Bank Nifty stays above 57,000. Key resistance for Nifty is seen at 26,300–26,500 with support at 25,500, while Bank Nifty faces resistance at 60,000 and holds support near 57,000. Traders are advised to adopt a disciplined buy-on-dips approach in selective stocks while monitoring global developments and geopolitical cues for further directional clarity.

Weekly stocks to buy or sell

Indian Energy Exchange: Buy at 138-140; Stop Loss at 132; Target Price of 152.

Piramal Pharma Ltd: Buy at 188-190; Stop Loss at 185; Target Price of 200.

Bajaj Finance: Buy at 1005-1015; Stop Loss at 980; Target Price of 1060.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
