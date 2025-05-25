Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 26 May 2025

Buy or sell: Over the past three weeks, the Nifty 50 Index has exhibited a robust recovery, primarily driven by strong buying activity from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who have collectively infused nearby ₹25,000 crore into the cash market. However, this momentum faced a setback last week, as Institutional Investors (IIs) pulled out ₹11,591 crore from Indian equities, reducing the net FII inflow for May to ₹13,835 crore This shift is largely attributed to growing global uncertainties.

Advertisement

Adding to this unease, post-market hours on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced a recommendation for a steep 50% tariff on European Union goods, set to take effect on June 1st, rekindling fears of a trade conflict between the US and the EU and further clouding the global equity outlook.

From a technical standpoint, Nifty 50 continues to face resistance in the 25,100–25,200 zone. Despite this, the broader market trend remains bullish with a "buy-on-dips" strategy still being favoured. For the current week, Nifty 50 is expected to trade within a range of 24,500–25,200, with 24,500 acting as a critical support level.

Sustaining above this level may pave the way for a rebound towards 25,200, while a close below 24,500 could trigger a downside move towards the 24,000 mark, making 24,500 a key pivot level to monitor.

Advertisement

Bank Nifty Similarly, Bank Nifty has exhibited range-bound movement throughout the week, consistently oscillating between the 53,000 and 56,000 levels. Immediate support lies in the 52,500–53,000 zone, while resistance continues to be capped at 56,000.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

Conclusion In conclusion, both Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty have managed to close above their respective crucial monthly support levels—23,500 for Nifty 50 and 52,000 for Bank Nifty—signaling underlying strength in the broader indices. Long-term support levels remain critical at 21,700 for Nifty 50 and 50,500 for Bank Nifty, serving as key reference points for initiating fresh long positions amid ongoing global volatility.

Weekly stocks to buy or sell BUY ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd at ₹640; Stop Loss of ₹620; Target Price of ₹670

Advertisement

BUY Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) at ₹3,508; Stop Loss of ₹3,475; Target Price of ₹3,600

BUY Gail (India) Ltd at ₹191; Stop Loss of ₹184; Target Price of ₹204

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy