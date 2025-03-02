Mint Market

Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 3 March

Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy or sell on Monday - Indian Energy Exchange, Bajaj Finance, and Shriram Finance.

Ganesh Dongre
Published2 Mar 2025, 08:20 AM IST
Advertisement
Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy or sell on March 3 - Indian Energy Exchange, Bajaj Finance, and Shriram Finance.

Buy or sell: Again Broader indices underperformed major indices due to concerns over high valuations and fears surrounding U.S. tariffs. During the week, large-cap and mid-cap indices shed nearly 3-4%, while the small-cap index declined by more than 5%. Nifty and Bank Nifty recorded losses of 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Weekly Trading Overview

As anticipated in the previous weekly analysis, the formation of daily lower-high closing patterns, which is inherently bearish, dragged Nifty down to 22,124, breaching the key support level of 22,400-22,500. Daily candlestick patterns continue to exhibit lower lows, signalling persistent weakness.

Advertisement
Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Until Nifty decisively closes above the 23,200 marks on a weekly basis, traders should remain cautious on the buy side. Options data indicates the current Put-Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.90. For the upcoming week, the index is expected to trade within the 21,700 to 23,000 range, with key support at 21,700 and resistance at 22,800-23,000.

Bank Nifty Performance

The Bank Nifty index declined by 1.3% but managed to hold its previous low at 47,700. After beginning the week on a positive note, the index experienced persistent selling pressure. Looking ahead, Bank Nifty has crucial support at 47,500 and resistance at 49,500.

Conclusion

Both Nifty and Bank Nifty closed below their respective monthly resistance zones. Nifty’s key resistance level stands at 23,200, while Bank Nifty faces resistance at 49,500. A sustained close below these levels could increase the risk of further downside. Traders and investors should remain vigilant and closely monitor these key levels to navigate the market effectively.

Advertisement
Also Read | Auto sales, FII outflow, Trump tariffs, others to guide markets this week

Weekly Stocks

Buy Indian Energy Exchange at 152-156; Stop Loss at 147; Target Price of 165.

Buy Bajaj Finance at 8500 -8600; Stop Loss at 8250; Target Price of 8800.

Sell Shriram Finance at 620-625; Stop Loss at 640; Target Price of 580.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 3 March
First Published:2 Mar 2025, 08:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App