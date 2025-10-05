Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 6 October 2025

Buy or sell: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended the session in positive territory, rebounding from a gap-down start on the back of strong recoveries in metal and banking stocks.

The Sensex advanced about 223 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close above 81,200, while the Nifty 50 added nearly 57 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle around 24,894.

Also Read | Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers that moved Nifty and Sensex

“The Nifty 50 closed the week higher by 0.97% at 24,894, with broader indices also registering healthy gains in the range of 2–5%. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its policy meeting on Wednesday, October 1, maintained status quo on the repo rate at 5.5% and retained a ‘neutral’ policy stance, in line with Street expectations. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted India’s favourable growth-inflation dynamics and revised the FY26 GDP growth estimate upward to 6.8%,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Weekly market outlook Nifty 50 On the Nifty outlook, Dongre said, “On the technical front, the support zone of 24,300–24,400, which coincides with the 200-day EMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, continues to act as a strong base. Sustaining above the 24,300–24,500 range could pave the way for a rebound toward the 25,000–25,200 levels.”

Bank Nifty Meanwhile, speaking on the Bank Nifty outlook, he further added, " The Bank Nifty managed to hold firmly above the 54,000 mark, with broader support placed at 53,500–54,000 and resistance seen at 56,000–57,000. PSU banks and NBFCs remained resilient, supported by the RBI’s steady policy stance.

Overall, the market tone remains cautiously optimistic, with traders eyeing a decisive breakout above 25,600 on the Nifty and 57,000 on the Bank Nifty to confirm the resumption of a stronger upward momentum. Participants are advised to stay selective, disciplined, and attentive to global cues as well as geopolitical developments."

Also Read | Q2 results to FOMC minutes: Top five triggers for Indian stock market

Weekly stocks to buy or sell Tata Steel: Buy at ₹ 170-172; Stop Loss at ₹ 165; Target Price of ₹ 179. 2. Adani Green: Buy at ₹1060-1070; Stop Loss at ₹1020; Target Price of ₹1150.

3. MCX: Buy at ₹8100-8200; Stop Loss at ₹7780; Target Price of ₹8600.