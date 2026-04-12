Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday amid US-Iran war talks

Indian stock market: Amid ongoing Middle East Tension, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday. Check top stock picks by the market expert.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated12 Apr 2026, 08:59 AM IST
On the overall market outlook, Dongre said that the market sentiment has turned cautiously positive with a buy-on-dips approach, but remains sensitive to global cues.
On the overall market outlook, Dongre said that the market sentiment has turned cautiously positive with a buy-on-dips approach, but remains sensitive to global cues.

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian market witnessed a strong recovery after six straight weeks of losses, driven by supportive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed upbeat on optimism around a temporary US–Iran ceasefire, though ongoing geopolitical concerns limited the momentum as the week advanced. The upmove was also backed by a steady domestic macroeconomic environment, with broader markets outperforming the headline indices.

Despite heightened volatility, including sharp mid-week gains followed by profit booking, the overall trend remained positive. As a result, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose over 6% to end near the week’s highs at 24,050.60 and 77,550.25, respectively.

Also Read | Q4 results FY26 to US-Iran war: Top 5 triggers likely to dictate stock market

“The Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rebound in the current week, snapping its prolonged losing streak and shifting the near-term sentiment. The index staged a sharp bounce back from the crucial 22,000 mark, which also coincides with the previous year (2025) low, and rallied decisively to close above the 24,000 mark. Nifty closed at 24,050, registering a strong weekly gain of 5.50%, reflecting robust buying interest across the board,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Ganesh Dongre's market outlook for next week

On the overall market outlook, Dongre said that the market sentiment has turned cautiously positive with a buy-on-dips approach, but remains sensitive to global cues.

“The upcoming week will be crucial, as markets await clarity on geopolitical developments, particularly the outcome of ongoing discussions between the US and Iran. Traders are advised to remain selective, adopt disciplined strategies, and stay alert to news-driven volatility, as any escalation or resolution could significantly influence market direction,” he added.

Nifty 50

According to Dongre, the 23,500–23,800 zone is expected to act as immediate support for Nifty, while 24,200–24,500 remains a crucial resistance band.

“Sustaining above 24,500 will be key to confirming continuation of the uptrend and could open the path toward the 24,900–25,000 zone, which aligns with the 200-day EMA. On the downside, 23,000–23,500 will serve as a strong demand zone in case of any profit booking,” he said.

Bank Nifty

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Dongre added that the index has shown a strong recovery and is now approaching its resistance zone of 56,500–57,000, which also aligns with its 200-day EMA, while immediate support is placed near 52,000–52,500 levels. A sustained move above this resistance band will further strengthen bullish momentum.

Also Read | Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on this date next week

Weekly stocks to buy or sell

SRF: Buy at 2460-2470, target price of 2565, stop loss of 2400.

Bank of India: Buy at 147-148, target price of 157, stop loss of 141.

Sai Life Sciences: Buy at 1003-1008, target price of 1045, stop loss of 980.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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