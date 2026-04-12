Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday amid US-Iran war talks

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian market witnessed a strong recovery after six straight weeks of losses, driven by supportive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed upbeat on optimism around a temporary US–Iran ceasefire, though ongoing geopolitical concerns limited the momentum as the week advanced. The upmove was also backed by a steady domestic macroeconomic environment, with broader markets outperforming the headline indices.

Despite heightened volatility, including sharp mid-week gains followed by profit booking, the overall trend remained positive. As a result, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose over 6% to end near the week’s highs at 24,050.60 and 77,550.25, respectively.

“The Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rebound in the current week, snapping its prolonged losing streak and shifting the near-term sentiment. The index staged a sharp bounce back from the crucial 22,000 mark, which also coincides with the previous year (2025) low, and rallied decisively to close above the 24,000 mark. Nifty closed at 24,050, registering a strong weekly gain of 5.50%, reflecting robust buying interest across the board,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Ganesh Dongre's market outlook for next week On the overall market outlook, Dongre said that the market sentiment has turned cautiously positive with a buy-on-dips approach, but remains sensitive to global cues.

“The upcoming week will be crucial, as markets await clarity on geopolitical developments, particularly the outcome of ongoing discussions between the US and Iran. Traders are advised to remain selective, adopt disciplined strategies, and stay alert to news-driven volatility, as any escalation or resolution could significantly influence market direction,” he added.

Nifty 50 According to Dongre, the 23,500–23,800 zone is expected to act as immediate support for Nifty, while 24,200–24,500 remains a crucial resistance band.

“Sustaining above 24,500 will be key to confirming continuation of the uptrend and could open the path toward the 24,900–25,000 zone, which aligns with the 200-day EMA. On the downside, 23,000–23,500 will serve as a strong demand zone in case of any profit booking,” he said.

Bank Nifty On the Bank Nifty outlook, Dongre added that the index has shown a strong recovery and is now approaching its resistance zone of 56,500–57,000, which also aligns with its 200-day EMA, while immediate support is placed near 52,000–52,500 levels. A sustained move above this resistance band will further strengthen bullish momentum.

Weekly stocks to buy or sell SRF: Buy at ₹2460-2470, target price of ₹2565, stop loss of ₹2400.

Bank of India: Buy at ₹147-148, target price of ₹157, stop loss of ₹141.

Sai Life Sciences: Buy at ₹1003-1008, target price of ₹1045, stop loss of ₹980.