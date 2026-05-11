Buy or sell: Gift Nifty down, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today —11 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 11 May 2026: Amid weak global cues and renewed geopolitical concerns, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remianed under pressure throughout the Friday session and finished lower. The Nifty 50 index finished 150 points lower at 24,176. The BSE Sensex crashed 516 points and closed at 77,328. The Bank Nifty index nosedived 736 points, closing at 55,310.

The weakness was largely led by banking and financial stocks, while IT and pharma showed relative resilience. Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks, with midcap and smallcap indices ending flat to marginally positive, reflecting continued stock-specific interest.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a gap-down opening as the index is trading red, losing around 190 points. The index opened lower at 24,217, and touched an intraday low of 24,051. By 7:00 AM, the index is trading around 190 points lower at 24,052.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive. However, Prabhudas Lilladher predicted a gap-down opening on Dalal Street, as the Gift Nifty index is trading red, down over 190 points in the early morning session.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index once again faced a tough hurdle in the 24,300-24350 zone and witnessed profit booking, slipping to end near 24,170, with the bias still cautiously positive.

“The Nifty 50 index is hovering near the 50-EMA level at the 24,200 zone, which would need to sustain above the near-term support of the 24,000 level as mentioned earlier, while the important support zone is positioned near the 23,800 level, which needs to be sustained as of now to maintain the overall bias intact,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the index witnessed a weak session, sliding down on the back of poor SBI results, which dragged the index to close near the 55,300 level, with bias currently maintained with a cautious approach, having the important near-term support at the 54400 level, as mentioned earlier.

“The Bank Nifty index would have the major and crucial support positioned near the 53500 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact, whereas, on the upside, as mentioned, the 200-period MA at the 57,200 level would be the important hurdle which needs to be breached above decisively to establish conviction further ahead,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Morepen Laboratories, Reliance, and AU Small Finance Bank.

1] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹45.70, Target ₹48, Stop Loss ₹44;

2] Reliance: Buy at ₹1340, Target ₹1380, Stop Loss ₹1325; and

3] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹1050, Target ₹1070, Stop Loss ₹1035.