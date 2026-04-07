Buy or sell: Gift Nifty falls, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 7 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 7 April 2026: After trading highly volatile throughout the Monday session, the Indian stock market finally closed in the green. Among the key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index gained 255 points and closed at 22,968. The BSE Sensex shot up 787 points and closed at 74,106. The Bank Nifty index ended 1,060 points northward at 52,609.

Sectorally, most sectors participated in the recovery, with realty, financials, and banking emerging as the top gainers. Broader markets also joined the rebound, with midcap and smallcap indices advancing nearly 1.5% each, supported by improved market breadth and selective risk appetite.

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Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty is trading more than 125 points below yesterday's close, signalling a gap-down opening for the Indian stock market today. According to the Gift Nifty live chart pattern, the Nifty 50 index may open around 22,900 to 22,950. In short, the Nifty 50 index is expected to open below 23,000, according to Gift Nifty.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Dalal Street undertone is cautiously positive. However, she maintained the Nifty 50 index would need to close above the 23500 zone to establish some conviction and clarity.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the index extended the gains further to end in the green near the 23000 zone with sentiment slightly easing out but not completely convincing as of now, with the broader markets also witnessing active participation, anticipating further follow-through of the positive move in the coming days.

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“As mentioned earlier, the index would need to close above the 23500 zone to establish some conviction and clarity. On the downside, the important and crucial support would be near the 21800 zone, which needs to be sustained, failing which the overall trend would begin to turn bearish,” Parekh said.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said the index witnessed a strong move after a long time, gaining more than 1,000 points to close above the 52600 level on the back of a decent recovery by HDFC Bank, which gained by more than 2% to help the index gain significantly, well supported by other frontline banking stocks.

“As said earlier, the index would need to move past the 54,000 zone to improve the bias and, thereafter, anticipate further upward movement in the coming days. At the same time, it would need to sustain the support at 5,0000 zone, failing which, there can be fresh downward selling pressure triggered with 47,800 zone as the next major support,” said Parekh.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell for intraday trading: UCO Bank, Kaynes Technology, and Asian Paints.

1] UCO Bank: Buy at ₹24, Target ₹27, Stop Loss ₹22;

2] Kaynes Technology: Buy at ₹3650, Target ₹3800, Stop Loss ₹3600; and

3] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹2170, Target ₹2250, Stop Loss ₹2140.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.