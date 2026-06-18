Buy or sell: Gift Nifty flat, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy as Trump signs US-Iran deal

Buy or sell stocks, 18 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade with a cautiously positive bias, supported by encouraging developments on both the geopolitical and monetary policy fronts. Investor sentiment has strengthened after the White House confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump has formally signed the Peace Deal Memorandum, a significant step forward in the broader U.S.–Iran peace process. The agreement is expected to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical risks, reducing energy market uncertainty, and improving global risk appetite.

Crude oil prices remain subdued, with Brent crude holding in the $74–76 per barrel range. The sustained decline in energy prices continues to provide meaningful relief to India's inflation outlook, import bill and broader macroeconomic environment.

The US Fed keep interest rates unchanged On the global policy front, the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% for a fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The absence of any policy surprise may support investor confidence, while signs of moderation in foreign portfolio outflows and data showing foreign investors turning marginal net buyers in the previous session could provide an additional boost to sentiment.

US-Iran deal US President Donald Trump signed an MoU to end the Iran war during a state visit to France on Wednesday evening, a host of reports showed. The president told reporters in Versailles that the deal had been signed.

Reports from Axios, the BBC, and CBS showed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had also signed the deal.

However, the deal is only a preliminary agreement, and gives way to 60 days of talks between Washington and Tehran. The latter’s nuclear program is a key point of focus, with the U.S. seeking more commitments from Iran that it will never develop a nuclear weapon.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open on a muted note, as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around Wednesday's spot Nifty close. She said the US Fed has kept interest rates unchanged, but the US Central Bank has shifted to a ‘hawkish’ stance. However, she predicted that the market may digest the hawkish US Fed.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The important resistance hurdle at the 24,350 -24,400 zone needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and clarity to carry on with the positive move further ahead, having targets of 25,000 and 25,700 levels. The 50-EMA at the 23,800 level would be the near-term important support, which needs to be sustained.”

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the key index witnessed a range-bound session and recorded a marginal gain to end near the 57,600 zone, sustaining above the important 200-period MA at the 57,000 level. With the bias remaining positive, we can anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions.

“With a flag pattern indication on the daily chart, the index can trigger for a fresh upward move in the coming days with the 100-period MA at the 56,500 zone as the near-term support, with upside targets of 59,200 and 60,500 levels expected,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: BEL, NALCO, and IRFC.

1] BEL: Buy at ₹418, Target ₹434, Stop Loss ₹415

2] NALCO: Buy at ₹370, Target ₹385, Stop Loss ₹365; and

3] IRFC: Buy at ₹100, Target ₹105, Stop Loss ₹98.