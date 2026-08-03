Buy or sell: Gift Nifty hints at a big gap-up start! Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 3 August 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are poised for a cautiously positive start, with investor sentiment improving after US President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran are expected to resume on Monday, reviving hopes of a diplomatic resolution following recent military tensions.

Global risk sentiment has also been supported by a sharp correction in crude oil prices as easing geopolitical concerns prompted investors to unwind the recent risk premium. WTI crude is currently trading around $80 to $81 per barrel, nearly 6% below its recent highs, offering relief for India's inflation outlook, import bill, and corporate input costs.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals a big gap-up opening Reflecting improved risk appetite, GIFT Nifty indicates a big gap-up opening at around 24,580, nearly 200 points above the previous close, suggesting the recent recovery in domestic equities could continue today.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open with a big gap-up on Monday, as the Gift Nifty index is trading around 200 points above Friday's spot Nifty close. She said the Nifty 50 index may open in the 24,575-24,600 range when trading resumes on Monday.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index opened with a gap-up and witnessed a positive session, picking up momentum to end near the 24,400 zone, with active participation from the BAJAJ twins & Reliance easing out sentiment.

“The Nifty 50 index would need to sustain above the 24,450 level, and the important hurdle of 24,570-24,600 needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and improve the bias overall. The index would have the important support zone at the 50-EMA level of 24,018, which needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact as of now,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, the key benchmark index ended the session in the green with consolidation witnessed near the important 200-DMA at 57,450 zone, sustaining above the near-term support zone of 50-EMA level of 56,850 with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach as of now.

“The important support for the Bank Nifty index is placed at 56,700, and thereafter, 56,000 levels shall be the crucial zone which needs to be sustained in the coming sessions, whereas on the upside, the 200-period MA at 57450 level would be the important hurdle which needs to be breached above decisively,” she said.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: RattanIndia Power, Tata Power, and HDFC AMC.

1] RattanIndia Power: Buy at ₹8.40, Target ₹10.50, Stop Loss ₹7.40;

2] Tata Power: Buy at ₹381, Target ₹393, Stop Loss ₹373; and

3] HDFC AMC: Buy at ₹2600, Target ₹2700, Stop Loss ₹2550.