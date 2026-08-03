Buy or sell: Gift Nifty hints at a big gap-up start! Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 3 August 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are poised for a cautiously positive start, with investor sentiment improving after US President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran are expected to resume on Monday, reviving hopes of a diplomatic resolution following recent military tensions.

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Global risk sentiment has also been supported by a sharp correction in crude oil prices as easing geopolitical concerns prompted investors to unwind the recent risk premium. WTI crude is currently trading around $80 to $81 per barrel, nearly 6% below its recent highs, offering relief for India's inflation outlook, import bill, and corporate input costs.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals a big gap-up opening Reflecting improved risk appetite, GIFT Nifty indicates a big gap-up opening at around 24,580, nearly 200 points above the previous close, suggesting the recent recovery in domestic equities could continue today.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open with a big gap-up on Monday, as the Gift Nifty index is trading around 200 points above Friday's spot Nifty close. She said the Nifty 50 index may open in the 24,575-24,600 range when trading resumes on Monday.

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Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index opened with a gap-up and witnessed a positive session, picking up momentum to end near the 24,400 zone, with active participation from the BAJAJ twins & Reliance easing out sentiment.

“The Nifty 50 index would need to sustain above the 24,450 level, and the important hurdle of 24,570-24,600 needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and improve the bias overall. The index would have the important support zone at the 50-EMA level of 24,018, which needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact as of now,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, the key benchmark index ended the session in the green with consolidation witnessed near the important 200-DMA at 57,450 zone, sustaining above the near-term support zone of 50-EMA level of 56,850 with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach as of now.

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“The important support for the Bank Nifty index is placed at 56,700, and thereafter, 56,000 levels shall be the crucial zone which needs to be sustained in the coming sessions, whereas on the upside, the 200-period MA at 57450 level would be the important hurdle which needs to be breached above decisively,” she said.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: RattanIndia Power, Tata Power, and HDFC AMC.

1] RattanIndia Power: Buy at ₹8.40, Target ₹10.50, Stop Loss ₹7.40;

2] Tata Power: Buy at ₹381, Target ₹393, Stop Loss ₹373; and

3] HDFC AMC: Buy at ₹2600, Target ₹2700, Stop Loss ₹2550.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).