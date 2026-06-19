Buy or sell: Gift Nifty hints at a gap-down opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 19 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 19 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade with a constructive bias, supported by improving geopolitical developments and easing commodity prices. Investor sentiment has strengthened following the United States announcement of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. These developments have reinforced optimism surrounding the broader U.S.-Iran peace process, alleviating concerns over global energy supply disruptions and supporting expectations of greater stability in international commodity markets. However, some degree of profit-booking cannot be ruled out at higher levels, following the market's strong rally over the past several sessions.

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Crude oil prices continue to consolidate in the $74–$76 per barrel range, providing a supportive backdrop for the Indian economy. Meanwhile, gold prices are on track for a weekly decline as expectations of a hawkish US Federal Reserve continue to weigh on the precious metal, reducing safe-haven demand.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals at a gap-down start The Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading red during the early morning session on Friday. By 7:25 AM, the index is oscillating around 24,000, nearly 165 points below Thursday's spot Nifty close.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open on a weaker note, as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around 24,000, nearly 165 points below Thursday's spot Nifty close.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the key benchmark index continues to gain strength with a steady rise visible on the daily chart and sustaining above the 24,000 zone is aiming to conquer the tough resistance hurdle at the 24,400 zone, which shall establish conviction and clarity for the further journey of the index.

“The 50-EMA zone at 23,800 would be the important support for the index, which needs to be sustained, whereas on the upside, the 200-period MA at the 23,900 level would be the target expected and resistance zone for the coming days,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key index witnessed a significant gain during the session and with a flag pattern breakout visible, sustaining above the important 200-period MA at the 57,000 level, the index can anticipate further targets of 59,200 and 60,500 levels in the coming days with bias getting better.

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“The Bank Nifty index would have the 100-period MA at the 56,500 zone as the near-term support, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Meesho, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises.

1] Meesho: Buy at ₹170, Target ₹176, Stop Loss ₹167;

2] Adani Total Gas: Buy at ₹720, Target ₹750, Stop Loss ₹700; and

3] Adani Enterprises: Buy at ₹3031, Target ₹3080, Stop Loss ₹2980.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).