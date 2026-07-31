Buy or sell: Gift Nifty hints positive start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 31 July 2026: The Indian stock market is poised for a steady start, extending its recent recovery as a sharp rally on Wall Street and a broad rebound across Asian markets improve global risk sentiment. Stronger-than-expected guidance from Microsoft reignited investor optimism toward technology stocks, fuelling renewed buying across the sector and providing a supportive backdrop for global equities.
Data showing Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turning net buyers of domestic equities, with purchases exceeding ₹3,600 crore in the previous session despite an uncertain geopolitical backdrop, is expected to provide an additional boost to investor sentiment and reinforce confidence in the resilience of Indian markets.
GIFT Nifty futures are hovering around the 24,425 mark, compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,317, indicating a positive opening for domestic markets.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open gap-up, as the Gift Nifty index is trading around 100 points above yesterday's spot Nifty close of 24,317.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index indicated a strong move during the session to come out of the resistance band of the 24,300 zone and closed near the 24,320 leveling with decent participation witnessed from the broader markets as well, to support the index, anticipating a further rise in the coming days.
“The Nifty 50 index would now have the 24,000 zone as the important near-term support level, whereas, on the upside, the 24,600 zone shall be positioned as the major resistance level, which needs to be breached to establish strength,” she said.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Vaishali Parekh said the key benchmark index has been gripped within a tight range for the past four sessions, with resistance at the 57,500 level and support near the 50-EMA at 56,850, which needs to be sustained in the coming days.
“The overall bias and sentiment are currently maintained with a positive approach and would need a decisive breach above the 57,500 zone to establish conviction, whereas on the downside, the index would need to sustain the 56,000-level, which is positioned as the important support zone to maintain the bias intact,” said Parekh.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: TMPV, Vardhman Textiles, and PNB.
1] TMPV: Buy at ₹334, Target ₹350, Stop Loss ₹325;
2] Vardhman Textiles: Buy at ₹602, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹583; and
3] PNB: Buy at ₹111, Target ₹118, Stop Loss ₹108.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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