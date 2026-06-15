Buy or sell: Gift Nifty hints strong start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy amid US-Iran ceasefire hopes

Buy or sell stocks, 15 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade with a strong positive bias, supported by a significant geopolitical breakthrough that has substantially improved global risk sentiment. The United States and Iran have reportedly agreed to a deal aimed at halting the conflict that has unsettled the Middle East over the past several months. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reopen following the formal signing of the agreement, marking a major step toward regional de-escalation and reducing concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

Crude oil prices have reacted sharply to the development, with prices falling to the $80–81 per barrel range. The decline in energy prices is a significant positive for the Indian economy, as it is expected to lower the country's import bill, ease inflationary pressures, improve corporate profitability, and support the current account balance.

What does the Gift Nifty Live Chart signal? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading green with a sizeable gain aginst Friday's spot Nifty close. The index is trading around 23,980, nearly 370 points higher than Friday's spot Nifty close.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open with a big gap up, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading green by a sizeable margin against Thursday's spot Nifty close.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index indicated a gap-up opening and thereafter, witnessed a robust move during the session to form a strong bullish candle on the daily chart to close above the 23,600 zone with the bias and sentiment improving, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions."

The technical expert said the Nifty 50 index, sustaining the important support near the 23,000 zone, has picked up well and would need a decisive breach above the 50-EMA level at 23,800, as mentioned earlier, to establish conviction and clarity, andto expect further follow-through of the positive move.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key benchmark index, indicated a strong opening above the resistance hurdle of 55,,600 level and with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart, almost to touch the significant 200-period MA at 57,000 zone, has improved the sentiment, expecting a further rise in the coming sessions.

"The Bank Nifty index would have the 55,500 zone as the near-term support which needs to be sustained, while the 53,000 level shall remain as the important and major support zone. A decisive breach above the previous peak of 57450 zone shall indicate a breakout to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, L&T Finance, and IOC.

1] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹54, Target ₹58, Stop Loss ₹52.40;

2] L&T Finance: Buy at ₹272, Target ₹282, Stop Loss ₹267; and

3] IOC: Buy at ₹140, Target ₹148, Stop Loss ₹137.