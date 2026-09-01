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Buy or sell: Gift Nifty hits flat opening | Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1 September 2026

Buy or sell indicator: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, BHEL, and CAMS

Asit Manohar
Updated1 Sep 2026, 08:24 AM IST
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Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh has predicted a flat-to-negative start for Dalal Street indices, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around 100 points above yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close, but below its previous close.
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh has predicted a flat-to-negative start for Dalal Street indices, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around 100 points above yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close, but below its previous close.(Photo: Prabhudas Lilladher, Mint, AI)
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Buy or sell indicator, 1 September 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to remain cautious amid renewed US-Iran tensions and the resulting rebound in crude oil prices, which continue to cloud investor sentiment. The Gift Nifty live chart is also signalling a flat-to-negative start, as it is oscillating around 100 points above yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close, but the index is nearly 50 points below its previous close.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals?

The Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around 24,185, around 100 points above yesterday's spot Nifty close of 24,080. However, the index is around 50 points below the previous close of 24,226.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have a flat-to-negative start on Tuesday, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating above yesterday's spot Nifty close, but below the previous close.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index has slowly and steadily slipped down, just breaching below the 24,000 level during the intraday session with bias weakening, and the index is now precariously placed with the 23,800 zone maintained as the important and crucial support which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact, as mentioned earlier.

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“The Nifty 50 index would continue to have the important resistance hurdle of the 24,400 zone, which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and thereafter, expect a fresh further upward move in the coming days,” she added.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index has been sustaining the 50-EMA zone near the 57,000 level for quite some time and currently witnessed a revival on a closing basis to end near the 58,000 zone, continuing to be gripped between the tight range of 58,500 and the 57,000 levels, desperately needing a breakout as said earlier.

“A decisive breach above the 58600 level shall trigger a breakout and thereafter, can expect further targets of 59600 and 60500 levels in the coming days,” said Parekh.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today

Regarding buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading, Vaishali Parekh recommended three stocks to buy today: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, BHEL, and CAMS.

1] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at 68, Target 74, Stop Loss 65;

2] BHEL: Buy at 430, Target 445, Stop Loss 425; and

3] CAMS: Buy at 782, Target 825, Stop Loss 764.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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