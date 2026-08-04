Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 4 August 2026: Following improving global market sentiment and sustained institutional buying, which is likely to extend the recent recovery, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are likely to trade on a steady note.

Institutional flows continue to provide a supportive backdrop for domestic equities. Steady buying by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), alongside sustained inflows from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), has reinforced the market's constructive undertone, with investors now looking for fresh catalysts from global developments and domestic macroeconomic cues.

US-Iran news Investor confidence has been bolstered by signs of easing US-Iran tensions after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran remain underway, describing the current round of talks as the "last chance" to secure a deal. The comments have helped temper fears of a broader regional escalation, while WTI crude oil has stabilised near the $80-per-barrel mark after retreating sharply from its recent highs.

RBI MPC meeting in focus Investor focus this week will primarily remain on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is expected to be the key domestic catalyst. Market participants will closely watch the RBI's stance on interest rates, inflation outlook, and growth commentary, as these could significantly influence banking stocks, bond yields, and overall market direction.

Gift Nifty Live Price signals a gap-down start The Gift Nifty Live Price chart is signalling a gap-down opening on Dalal Street, with the index trading around 140 points below yesterday's spot Nifty open.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open gap-down, as the Gift Nifty Live price is nearly 140 points below yesterday's spot Nifty close. However, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert predicted the Nifty 50 may open in the 24,650 to 24,675 range.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index witnessed a strong, optimistic move, decisively breaching the tough hurdle of the 24,450 zone and indicating that strength has paved the way for a further rise in the coming days, with fresh upside targets at 25,000 and 25,400 levels. The index now has the important near-term support zone at 24300, while the 23800 zone is the major and crucial support.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the key benchmark index formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, decisively closing above the important 200-period MA in the 57,500 zone, with bias and sentiment improving to a much better extent.

“The 56,500 zone shall be the important near-term support, while on the upside, a decisive breach above the hurdle of the 58,600 level shall trigger a breakout and thereafter, one can expect a fresh upward move in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Triveni Engineering, Syngene International, and GE Shipping.

1] Triveni Engineering: Buy at ₹232, Target ₹245, Stop Loss ₹227;

2] Syngene International: Buy at ₹402, Target ₹425, Stop Loss ₹390; and

3] GE Shipping: Buy at ₹1398, Target ₹1470, Stop Loss ₹1372.