Buy or sell: Gift Nifty down after escalation in US-Iran war, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 30 April 2026: After the escalation in the US-Iran war and the US Fed leaving interest rates unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75%, the Gift Nifty index has opened downside, signalling a gap-down opening on Dalal Street. The Gift Nifty live chart is currently trading red, down over 75 points from yesterday's close of 24,256.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that Dalal Street bias is cautious. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index has immediate and important support placed at 24,000. Breaking below this support would further weaken sentiment in the Indian stock market. She predicted a gap-down start on Dalal Street, as the Gift Nifty live chart is also trading red, down over 75 points during the early morning deals on Thursday.

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Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index once again found resistance near the tough hurdle of 24,300 and slipped, with profit booking seen to end the session near 24,180, bias and sentiment maintained with a cautious approach.

“The Nifty 50 index is currently hovering between the crucial band of 24,300 and 23,800 levels for the time being and would need a decisive breach on either side to get clarity for a directional move in the coming days,” said Parekh.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said the index's important support at the 53,500 levels shall be the crucial zone to be sustained in the coming sessions, whereas on the upside, the 200-period MA at 57,300 would be the important hurdle to be decisively breached.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Urban Company, Cipla, and KFin Technologies.

1] Urban Company: Buy at ₹145, Target ₹155, Stop Loss ₹142;

2] Cipla: Buy at ₹1317, Target ₹1350, Stop Loss ₹1305; and

3] KFin Technologies: Buy at ₹976, Target ₹1000, Stop Loss ₹970.

US Fed meeting outcome Jerome Powell's last policy meeting as the chairman of the US Federal Reserve concluded on expected lines- the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged at 3.5%–3.75% for the third consecutive policy given the persisting uncertainty due to the US-Iran conflict.

The FOMC voted 8-4 to hold the benchmark interest rate in a range steady and highlighted that inflation is elevated, reflecting the recent increase in global energy prices. Economic growth, however, remains in good shape, and the job market is stable.

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Fed Chair Powell said it was his last meeting as the chairman, as his term expires on 15 May. He said he "will continue to serve as a governor for a period of time to be determined."

US-Iran latest news After the US President Donald Trump showed unhappiness over the Iranian proposal, Iran goivernment said it won’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States lifts its blockade and ends the war. Trump wants a broader deal that would end Iran’s nuclear program and address other issues like its missile program and support for regional proxies. Meanwhile, the continued closure of the strait has sent gas prices soaring and could cause further damage to the world economy.

Earlier, the US President rejected Iran’s latest proposals, as they did not address their nuclear program, a US official said. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ruled out any deal that excludes Iran’s nuclear program, telling Fox News in an interview Monday, “We can’t let them get away with it.”

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“We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point,” Rubio said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.