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Buy or sell: Gift Nifty rises, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3 July 2026

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Pine Labs, Anant Raj and Birlasoft.

Ankit Gohel
Updated3 Jul 2026, 08:17 AM IST
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Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes the bias in the Indian stock market is slightly improving once again and anticipates further rise in the coming sessions.
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes the bias in the Indian stock market is slightly improving once again and anticipates further rise in the coming sessions.(Photo Courtesy: Prabhudas Lilladher)
AI Quick Read

Buy or sell stocks for 3 July 2026: The Indian stock market is expected to trade with a positive bias on Friday, supported by lower crude oil prices and improving global risk sentiment. The global market cues remained mixed as the Asian markets traded lower and the US stock market ended mixed overnight. On the global geopolitical front, continued progress in the US–Iran peace talks eased concerns over energy supply disruptions, lifting investors’ risk appetite.

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Meanwhile, softer-than-expected US jobs data has tempered expectations of near-term US Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offering an additional boost to investor sentiment.

Lower crude oil prices also provide a favourable backdrop for the Indian stock market today. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers, reflecting a cautious approach amid evolving global developments.

What does the Gift Nifty Live Chart signal?

The Gift Nifty Live Chart indicated a positive opening on Friday. At 8:15 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 24,410 level, a premium of nearly 145 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How market may trade today

Stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the bias in the Indian stock market is slightly improving once again and anticipates further rise in the coming sessions.

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On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “the Nifty 50 index would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle near the 24,350 zone and thereafter, establish conviction and clarity for fresh upward move. On the downside, the crucial near-term support would be positioned near the 23,800 zone which needs to be sustained.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said that the index continues to sustain above the important 200 period MA at 57,200 zone which is maintained as the near-term support and with a flag pattern visible on the daily chart, it would need to breach above the 58,500 zone decisively to indicate a breakout and thereafter, trigger for a fresh upward move in the coming days.

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Also Read | Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 3 July 2026

“The support for the day is seen at 24,000 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24,400 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 57,500 - 58,600 levels,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh’s stock recommendations for today

Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Pine Labs, Anant Raj and Birlasoft shares.

1] Pine Labs: Buy at 159, target 170, Stop Loss 155;

2] Anant Raj: Buy at 535, Target 555, Stop loss 525; and

3] Birlasoft: Buy at 281, Target 274, Stop Loss 300

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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