Buy or sell: Gift Nifty rises, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 3 July 2026: The Indian stock market is expected to trade with a positive bias on Friday, supported by lower crude oil prices and improving global risk sentiment. The global market cues remained mixed as the Asian markets traded lower and the US stock market ended mixed overnight. On the global geopolitical front, continued progress in the US–Iran peace talks eased concerns over energy supply disruptions, lifting investors’ risk appetite.
Meanwhile, softer-than-expected US jobs data has tempered expectations of near-term US Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offering an additional boost to investor sentiment.
Lower crude oil prices also provide a favourable backdrop for the Indian stock market today. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers, reflecting a cautious approach amid evolving global developments.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart indicated a positive opening on Friday. At 8:15 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 24,410 level, a premium of nearly 145 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the bias in the Indian stock market is slightly improving once again and anticipates further rise in the coming sessions.
On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “the Nifty 50 index would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle near the 24,350 zone and thereafter, establish conviction and clarity for fresh upward move. On the downside, the crucial near-term support would be positioned near the 23,800 zone which needs to be sustained.”
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said that the index continues to sustain above the important 200 period MA at 57,200 zone which is maintained as the near-term support and with a flag pattern visible on the daily chart, it would need to breach above the 58,500 zone decisively to indicate a breakout and thereafter, trigger for a fresh upward move in the coming days.
“The support for the day is seen at 24,000 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24,400 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 57,500 - 58,600 levels,” said Parekh.
Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Pine Labs, Anant Raj and Birlasoft shares.
1] Pine Labs: Buy at ₹159, target ₹170, Stop Loss ₹155;
2] Anant Raj: Buy at ₹535, Target ₹555, Stop loss ₹525; and
3] Birlasoft: Buy at ₹281, Target ₹274, Stop Loss ₹300
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.