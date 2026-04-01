Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals big gap-up opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks on 1 April 2026: Following a decisive-looking development in West Asia following the de-escalation in the US-Iran war and a strong upside in Asian markets today, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to open higher. The Gift Nifty live chart signals about the same as the index is up by more than 350 points during the early morning session on Wednesday.
Global markets rallied strongly, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging over 1,100 points, as reports indicated that the Iranian leadership may be open to ending hostilities, subject to certain assurances. While these developments remain unconfirmed, they have significantly shifted market sentiment from risk aversion to cautious optimism. Further support has come from US President Donald Trump, who suggested the conflict could be resolved in the coming weeks, with a broader diplomatic framework likely to emerge.
Asian markets have mirrored this optimism, with sharp gains across key indices. The rally reflects easing concerns around crude oil supply disruptions and global growth risks, both of which had been central to recent market volatility. For India, any signs of stability in the Middle East are particularly constructive, given its dependence on energy imports.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Dalal Street undertone is positive after the de-escalation in the US-Iran war. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 may touch 22,850 after a decisive breakout above 22,500.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index faces resistance at 22,500 to 22,550. After decisively breaking above this resistance, the 50-stock index may try to approach the 22,850 level.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index crashed heavily on the final day of the financial year, losing 2000 points, amid tense market sentimentamid concerns that a financial crisis could be triggered in the coming days. The index has lost almost 18% in the last month from the peak zone of 61680 level, with pessimism creeping in, and has the next major and crucial support positioned near the 47800 zone, as mentioned earlier.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday: SAIL, Arvind Fashions, and Coal India.
1] SAIL: Buy at ₹151.40, Target ₹160, Stop Loss ₹147;
2] Arvind Fashions: Buy at ₹403.50, Target ₹416, Stop Loss ₹392; and
3] Coal India: Buy at ₹450, Target ₹466, Stop Loss ₹440.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.