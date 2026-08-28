Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals big gap-up start | Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 28 August 2026

Buy or sell indicator | 28 August 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are set for a cautiously optimistic start, though lingering geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to temper risk appetite, with investors expected to remain selective and prone to booking profits at higher levels. The Gift Nifty live chart is trading green, with a sizeable gain over yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close. In fact, the index is trading over 60 points higher than its close yesterday.

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Gift Nifty live chart signals a big gap-up start The Gift Nifty live chart is trading above its yesterday's close by over 60 points. The index is trading more than 150 points above yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close, suggesting the 50-stock index may open around the 24,250 level.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has predicted a cautious but positive opening for the Indian stock market. She said that the Gift Nifty live chart is trading above its previous close and yesterday's spot Nifty close. Hence, there is a high probability of a big gap-up opening on Dalal Street.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index once again witnessed a weak session, slipping below the important 50-EMA at the 24,200 zone to slide further with the broader markets showing passive participation and shall have the 100-period MA at the 24,000 level as the important near-term support which needs to be sustained.

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“The Nifty 50 index would continue to have the important resistance hurdle of the 24,400 zone, only above which one can expect further upward move in the coming days. The 23800 zone shall be the important and crucial support area which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact,” she added.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key benchmark index continues to be gripped between the tight range of 58,000 and the 50-EMA zone at 57,200 levels, with prolonged stagnancy witnessed and would desperately need a decisive breach on either side to establish a directional move in the coming days.

“The Bank Nifty index would need a decisive breakthrough above the tough resistance hurdle of the 5,8500 zone to establish conviction. The important and major support would be positioned near the 100-period MA at the 56,000 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact,” said Parekh.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading, Vaishali Parekh recommended three stocks to buy today — Pine Labs, Adani Enterprises, and NCC.

1] Pine Labs: buy at ₹169, Target ₹178, Stop Loss ₹165;

2] Adani Enterprises: Buy at ₹3169, Target ₹3300, Stop Loss ₹3100 and;

3] NCC: Buy at ₹150, Target ₹160, Stop Loss ₹145.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).