Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals flat opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 28 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade cautiously, balancing an improving geopolitical backdrop against renewed volatility in global technology stocks. The US continues to pause strikes on Iran, keeping hopes of a diplomatic resolution alive, although investors remain cautious as markets await tangible progress in the ongoing negotiations. Early indications from Gift Nifty futures, trading around the 24,000 mark, point to a largely flat start for domestic equities.

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Crude oil prices extended their decline as optimism over renewed talks with Iran eased concerns about potential supply disruptions. WTI crude is currently trading in the $81 to $82 per barrel range, offering further relief for India's inflation outlook and import bill, while also supporting broader macroeconomic sentiment.

What Gift Nifty Live Chart signalling today? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a flat opening on Dalal Street when it resumes trade on Tuesday. The index is oscillating around 24,000, making a tight range of 23,975 to 24,008.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open flat on Tuesday. However, she strongly predicted that the Nifty 50 index may oscillate around 24,000 in the Opening Bell as the Gift Nifty is trading in the 23,975 to 24,008 range.

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Stock market today On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the key index staged a significant recovery from the 23,600 zone in the previous session and, with a huge gap-up opening, sustained the levels for the rest of the trading session to close just above the important 50-EMA at the 23,980 level to improve the bias and ease out the sentiment to some extent.

“The Nifty 50 index would have the near-term support positioned near the 23,600 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact. On the upside, as mentioned earlier, the index needs to decisively breach above the tough resistance hurdle of the 24,400 zone to trigger a breakout and expect a fresh upward move,” she said.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index, after opening on a positive note with a gap, remained rangebound for the rest of the session, closing near the 57,000 zone with a bias slightly on the improvement and can anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions.

“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support zone of the 100-period MA at the 55,800 level, which needs to be sustained and, on the upside, would need to breach above the resistance zone of the 58,500 level to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days,” Parekh added.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Ashok Leyland, Deepak Fertilisers, and Apl Apollo Tubes.

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1] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹155, Target ₹170, Stop Loss ₹150;

2] Deepak Fertilisers: Buy at ₹1610, Target ₹1650, Stop Loss ₹1590; and

3] Apl Apollo Tubes: Buy at ₹1840, Target ₹1900, Stop Loss ₹1820.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).