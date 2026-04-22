Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-down opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 22 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 22 April 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended the positive bias for the second straight session and finished higher on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index gained 211 points and closed at 24,576. The BSE Sensex finished 753 points higher at 79,273. The Bank Nifty index shot up 789 points and ended at 57,371.

Among sectors, almost all major sectoral indices traded in positive territory, with Reality and FMCG indices gaining the most, rallying over 2%. Technically, on daily charts, the index has formed a bullish candle, and on intraday charts, it is holding an uptrend continuation formation, which is largely positive.

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What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty index is trading red during the early morning session on Wednesday. The index opened lower at 24,433 and touched an intraday low of 24,392 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. However, the index witnessed some value buying at lower levels. By 7:10 AM, the index was oscillating around 24,440, about 0.55% below yesterday's close.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index is in the 24,300 to 25,000 band. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. She predicted a gap-down opening on Wednesday as the Gift Nifty is trading red since morning.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, the key benchmark index indicated a strong move during the session to come out of the resistance band of 24,400 zone and closed above the 24,500 level with decent participation witnessed from the broader markets as well to support the index, anticipating a further rise in the coming days.

“The index would now have the 24,300 zone as the important near-term support level, whereas, on the upside, the 200-period MA at the 25,000 zone shall be positioned as the major resistance level which needs to be breached to establish strength,” said Parekh.

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank today, Parekh said the index witnessed a significant gain, moving past the 56,900 resistance band and closing near the important 200-period MA at 57,300, with the bias slightly improving. It would need to sustain above the 57,000 zone in the coming sessions to establish conviction and clarity.

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“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support at the 55,800 zone, which needs to be sustained, whereas the 100-period MA at the 58,200 level would be the near-term resistance, which needs to be breached above,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell: Manappuram Finance, Fortis Healthcare, and Bajaj Finance.

1] Manappuram Finance: Buy at ₹281.80, Target ₹296, Stop Loss ₹275;

2] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹916.60, Target ₹950, Stop Loss ₹896; and

3] Bajaj Finance: Buy at ₹938.85, Target ₹980, Stop Loss ₹917.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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