Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-down opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 9 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 9 April 2026: Following strong global sentiment on hopes of a US-Iran ceasefire, the Indian stock market ended in the green on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 873 points and closed at 23,997. The BSE Sensex skyrocketed 2,946 points and closed at 77,562. The Bank Nifty index zoomed 2,987 points and finished at 55,703. The India VIX index crashed close to 21% and finished at around 19.50.
The up move was broad-based, with all major sectors trading in the green—led by rate-sensitive segments such as realty, auto, and banking. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks, with mid- and small-cap indices rallying by more than 4%, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment and improved market breadth.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the undertone of the Indian stock market is cautious to positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the 50-stock index has important support near the 23300-23500, which needs to remain sacrosanct for a fresh upside move on Dalal Street.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index witnessed a big gap-up opening with ceasefire news between the US-Iran, which is a strong and convincing turnaround from the low made near the 22180 level towards the 24,000 zone with a bullish candle to indicate a strong optimistic closing near the 24,000 level accompanied by a robust move from the broader markets to ease out the sentiment and to anticipate a further rise in the coming days.
“The index would have important support near the 23,300-23,500 band, which needs to be sustained, and on the upside, with the undertone going strong, one can expect higher targets of 24,300 and 24,500 levels in the coming days,” said Parekh.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index has indicated a strong move past the 55,000 zone to improve the overall bias, and a decisive move past the 50-EMA level of 56,300 shall further strengthen the trend to anticipate a further rise in the coming days, with targets of 57,300 and 58,000 levels open.
“The index would have the immediate support of the 53,000 level, and with frontline banking stocks beginning to gain momentum, the overall sentiment looks positive,” said Parekh.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell for intraday trading: BLS International Services, Suzlon Energy, and CDSL.
1] BLS International Services: Buy at ₹298, Target ₹330, Stop Loss ₹285;
2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹44, Target ₹52, Stop Loss ₹41; and
3] CDSL: Buy at ₹1287, Target ₹1430, Stop Loss ₹1230.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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