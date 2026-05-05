Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 5 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 5 May 2026: Amid mixed global cues, the Indian stock market remained volatile throughout the Monday session. However, the key benchmark indices ended in the green zone despite profit-booking ahead of the market close. The Nifty 50 index finished 121 points up at 24,119. The BSE Sensex gained 355 points and closed at 24,119, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended marginally higher at 54,878.

Sectorally, most sectors participated in the move, with realty, metals, and pharma among the top gainers, while key sectors such as banking and IT remained relatively subdued. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed, with midcap and smallcap indices advancing around 0.8% each.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-down opening on Dalal Street. The index is trading around 24,030, down about 176 points from the previous close.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that Dalal Street bias is cautious. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index is trading in the 23,800 to 24,300 range. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. However, Parekh predicted a negative start for the Indian stock market as the Gift Nifty is trading 176 points lower than its yesterday's close.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index, after a strong opening session, fizzled out once again at the tough resistance barrier at 24,300 and closed near the 24,100 zone, maintaining a cautiously positive bias for now.

“As mentioned earlier, the index would need to decisively breach above the tough hurdle of 24,300 level to establish conviction and stability and thereafter can expect further rise in the coming days. On the downside, the 23,800 level shall be positioned as the important near-term support which needs to be sustained,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the index opened on a positive note but could not sustain above the 55,600-zone, finding resistance and slipping down as the day progressed to end on a flat note near the 54,900 level with a positive bias maintained with a cautious approach, having the important near-term support at the 54,400 level, which needs to be sustained as of now.

“The important support at 53,500 levels shall be the crucial zone, whereas on the upside, the 50-EMA at 56,100 level would be the important hurdle which needs to be breached above decisively,” said Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Vishal Mega Mart, Jio Financial Services, and Belrise Industries.

1] Vishal Mega Mart: Buy at ₹126, Target ₹132, Stop Loss ₹123;

2] Jio Financial Services: Buy at ₹252, Target ₹260, Stop Loss ₹248; and

3] Belrise Industries: Buy at ₹215, Target ₹220, Stop Loss ₹212.