Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-up opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 1 June 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to start the first trading session of June on a positive note. While Gift Nifty initially indicated stronger gains overnight, most of those advances have faded, with the contract currently trading around the 23,588 mark against Friday’s Nifty close of 23,547. This suggests that markets may open with a positive bias, but follow-through buying will remain crucial.

A key variable this month will be institutional flows. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) ended May as aggressive net sellers, a factor that has remained one of the biggest reasons the market has been unable to sustain rallies. Any improvement in global risk appetite or moderation in geopolitical concerns could encourage fresh FII participation and provide support to the market.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continue to remain the strongest pillar for Indian equities. With over ₹82,000 crore of net inflows during May, domestic money has consistently absorbed foreign selling pressure and prevented deeper market corrections. As long as domestic liquidity remains strong, downside risks may remain relatively contained.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a positive start on Dalal Street, as the index is trading around 150 points above the spot Nifty close on Friday. The index opened upside at 23,664 and touched an intraday high of 23,725.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market as the index is trading around 150 points above the spot Nifty close on Wednesday. She said the Nifty 50 index has made a strong base at 23,800, and a breach above 24,000 would open fresh targets of 24,200 and 24,400.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The index witnessed consolidation in the 23,850-24,000 zone, with a narrow rangebound session, closing on a flat note, with bias and sentiment maintained positive, with a slightly cautious approach."

The expert said the Nifty 50 index would need to sustain itself above the near-term support of the 23800 level, while the important support zone is positioned near the 23800 level, which needs to be sustained as of now. On the upside, a breach above the 24000 level shall trigger the next higher targets of 24200 and 24400 levels in the coming days.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key index continued to trade weak during the session, witnessing steady profit booking activity near the 50EMA level of 55221 in the morning session and closed near the lower end in the 54800 zone with bias and sentiment maintained with a cautious approach."

“The Bank Nifty index would have the crucial 54100 zone, which is the GAP area, and would need to sustain it to avoid any fresh trigger of selling pressure with the next major support positioned near the 52,800 zone," said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Latent View, Precision Camshafts, and IEX.

1] Latent View: Buy at ₹325, Target ₹340, Stop Loss ₹318;

2] Precision Camshafts: Buy at ₹155, Target ₹163, Stop Loss ₹151; and

3] IEX: Buy at ₹129, Target ₹134, Stop Loss ₹125.