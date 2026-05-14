Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-up opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 14 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 14 May 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to witness a positive start today, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-up opening supported by improving global sentiment and a strong rebound in technology-led US markets. After days of heightened volatility and sustained selling pressure, global equities are showing signs of short-term stabilization, which could support sentiment in domestic markets during the opening session.

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Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs as technology stocks staged a strong recovery and crude oil prices eased marginally. The rally in US equities helped improve overall risk appetite globally, despite lingering concerns around inflation and expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter interest rate stance for longer.

Asian markets are also trading in the green this morning, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining over 320 points and South Korea’s Kospi rising more than 1.2%, reflecting stronger global risk sentiment and selective buying across Asian equities.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the outlook for the Indian stock market on May 14, 2026, based on Gift Nifty? ⌵ Gift Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market on May 14, 2026, supported by improving global sentiment and a strong rebound in US technology stocks. Global equities are showing signs of short-term stabilization, which could support domestic market sentiment. 2 What are Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for May 14, 2026? ⌵ Vaishali Parekh recommends buying Hindustan Copper (Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹585), Confidence Petroleum (Target ₹65, Stop Loss ₹58), and Muthoot Finance (Target ₹3600, Stop Loss ₹3480) for May 14, 2026. 3 What are the key support and resistance levels for Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty on May 14, 2026, according to Vaishali Parekh? ⌵ Vaishali Parekh suggests that the Nifty 50 needs to sustain above 23,000, with 22,600 and 22,200 as downside levels. For Bank Nifty, the crucial support is near 53,500, with potential downside targets at 51,800 and 50,000. 4 Which stocks did Sumeet Bagadia recommend for May 14, 2026, and what are their targets? ⌵ Sumeet Bagadia recommended MedPlus Health Services (Target ₹965), Tata Steel (Target ₹237), Nippon Life India Asset Management (Target ₹1140), Carborundum Universal (Target ₹1110), and Divi's Laboratories (Target ₹7350) for May 14, 2026. 5 What is the technical outlook for Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty on May 13, 2026, as per Sumeet Bagadia? ⌵ Sumeet Bagadia noted that Nifty 50 showed indecisiveness with support at 23,200–23,250 and resistance at 23,550–23,600. Bank Nifty also indicated indecision with support at 53,000–53,100 and resistance at 54,100–54,200.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signaling a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, but the Nifty 50 index needs to sustain above 23,000 to strengthen bulls' sentiment. She said the 50-stock index breaching below 23,000 may further intensify the selling pressure on Dalal Street.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the key benchmark index witnessed a slightly volatile session finding resistance near the 23,600 zone and slipped down to end on a flat note with bias and sentiment precariously placed with the index hovering near the weak zone below the 23,800 levels.

“The Nifty 50 index breaching below the 23000 zone can trigger for intensified selling pressure in the coming days and on the downside, the levels of 22600 and 22200 levels would be wide open,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key index witnessed a rangebound volatile session failing to move past the 54,000 zone during the intraday session and with profit booking slipped down to end near the 53,450 level with bias and sentiment maintained with a very cautious approach.

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“The Bank Nifty index is hovering near the crucial support zone of 53,500 level failing which, it can trigger for downside targets of 51,800 and the 50,000 levels in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Hindustan Copper, Confidence Petroleum, and Muthoot Finance.

1] Hindustan Copper: Buy at ₹595, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹585;

2] Confidence Petroleum: Buy at ₹60, Target ₹65, Stop Loss ₹58; and

3] Muthoot Finance: Buy at ₹3508, Target ₹3600, Stop Loss ₹3480.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).