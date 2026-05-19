Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-up opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 19 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 19 May 2026: Amid weak global cues and persistent macroeconomic concerns, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market finished almost flat after witnessing a highly volatile session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally higher at 23,649. The BSE Sensex ended 77 points northward at 75,315, while the Bank Nifty index finished 173 points lower at 53,537.
Sectoral weakness remained broad-based, with auto, metal, and energy stocks emerging among the top losers, while select IT and pharma counters displayed relative resilience. Broader markets continued to trade mixed, with the midcap index ending flat, whereas the smallcap index declined by over a per cent.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, as the index is trading around 100 points above the Nifty spot close on Monday. The Gift Nifty today opened upside at 23,686 and touched an intraday high of 23,732 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. By 7:10 AM, the index was oscillating around 23,670.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading around 100 points higher than Monday's Nifty spot close. She said that after a weak start, making a low near the 23,300 zone, the Nifty 50 index has indicated a strong recovery and, as the day progressed, gained significantly to close in the green, though marginally, and has moved past the 23,600 zone.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index has sustained above the near-term support at the 23,200 zone to maintain the overall bias intact, whereas on the upside, the 24300 band shall be the tough resistance hurdle which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and clarity.”
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index opened with a huge gap down below the important 53,500 level and, amid some volatility, recovered somewhat to close just above the 53,500 zone, and is currently precariously placed.
“A decisive move below the 53,500 zone shall open the gates for downward movement, triggering fresh targets of 51,800 and the 50,000 levels expected in the coming days. On the upside, a decisive move past the 54,500 level is necessary to establish conviction and improve the bias to some extent,” said Parekh.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Angel One, ICICI Bank, and ABB India.
1] Angel One: Buy at ₹304, Target ₹320, Stop Loss ₹298;
2] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1251, Target ₹1280, Stop Loss ₹1235; and
3] ABB India: Buy at ₹6400, Target ₹5700, Stop Loss ₹6200.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.