Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-up opening, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 23 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 23 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market traded within a narrow range but maintained a positive bias throughout the session as investors continued to assess developments surrounding the ongoing US–Iran talks. Overall market sentiment remained constructive, supported by stable global cues and continued participation across broader market segments. However, concerns about the slow progress of the monsoon remained on investors' radar, as prolonged delays could lead to inflationary pressures and affect consumer sentiment and demand in agriculture-linked sectors. At close, the Nifty 50 gained 0.37% to settle at 24,102, while the Sensex advanced 0.38% to close at 77,094.

On the sectoral front, healthcare, pharma, and media emerged as the top performers, with sustained buying interest throughout the session. On the other hand, FMCG and Consumer Durables remained under pressure and were the key laggards, reflecting profit-booking in consumption-oriented stocks. The broader market continued to outperform the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.34% to close at 62,729, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.60% to settle at 18,897, indicating relatively stronger participation and risk appetite in the smallcap segment.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals positive opening? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, with the index trading around 50 points above Monday's spot Nifty close of 24,102. The index today opened at 24,181 and touched an intraday high of 24,202 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open on a positive note, as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around 24,150, nearly 50 points above Monday's spot Nifty close.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the key benchmark index opened on a positive note near the 24,100 zone and remained rangebound for rest part of the trading session with bias and sentiment maintained with a cautiously positive approach expecting for further rise but having the tough resistance hurdle near the 24,300 -24,400 zone, as mentioned earlier, which needs to be breached above decisively to establish further conviction and clarity.

“The support zone would be positioned near the 50-EMA at the 23,800 level, which needs to be sustained as of now to maintain the overall bias intact,” said Parekh.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the key index witnessed a sluggish session overall, closing in the green with a marginal gain near the 58,000 zone, maintaining a positive bias and anticipating a further upward move in the coming days.

“The important 200-period MA at the 57,000 level shall remain the near-term support, which needs to be sustained and, on the upside, can anticipate the index to achieve further targets of 59,200 and 60,500 levels in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Hindustan Zinc, Biocon, and Adani Green Energy.

1] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at ₹573, Target ₹600, Stop Loss ₹560;

2] Biocon: Buy at ₹420, Target ₹460, Stop Loss ₹405; and

3] Adani Green Energy: Buy at ₹1547, Target ₹1600, Stop Loss ₹1540.