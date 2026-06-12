Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 12 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 12 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed profit booking during the second half of the session amid escalating geopolitical tensions, prompting investors to reduce overnight risk exposure. Volatility remained elevated throughout the day, with sharp intraday swings driven by the weekly Sensex expiry. This cautious sentiment persisted despite crude oil prices remaining near a three-month low of around $92 per barrel, which would have otherwise provided some support to overall market sentiment. The Nifty 50 declined by 53.35 points (-0.23%) to close at 23,161.60, while the Sensex fell 150.63 points (-0.20%) to settle at 73,832.55.

On the sectoral front, Information Technology and Consumer Durables emerged as the key laggards, witnessing broad-based selling pressure throughout the session. On the positive side, Media and Private Banking stocks provided support to the market, while Healthcare and Pharmaceutical counters also ended with modest gains, reflecting a defensive bias among investors. Market breadth remained weak as selling pressure extended to the broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.81% to close at 59,325, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended 0.67% lower at 17,702, indicating relatively sharper profit booking beyond the frontline indices.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a big gap-up opening as the index is trading around 275 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close. The index opened today at 23,396 and touched an intraday high of 23,538 within a few minutes of the early morning dealings.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open with a big gap up, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading green by a sizeable margin against Thursday's spot Nifty close.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index is hovering near the crucial zone having the near-term support of the 23,000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact and, on the upside, would desperately require a decisive breach above the 50-EMA level at the 23,800 zone to establish conviction and clarity.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key benchmark index, after opening in the red near the 54,800 zone, witnessed a revival but failed to move past the resistance hurdle of the 55,600 zone and closed the session near the 55,150 level with profit booking seen in the final hours.

“With the sentiment and bias still maintained with a cautious approach, the index would have the crucial and major support at the 53,000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Adani Power, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Bandhan Bank.

1] Adani Power: Sell at ₹216, Target ₹205, Stop Loss ₹225;

2] Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Buy at ₹110, Target ₹118, Stop Loss ₹105; and

3] Bandhan Bank: Sell at ₹194, Target ₹185, Stop Loss ₹198.