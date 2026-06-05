Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start, Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy before RBI MPC meeting outcome

Buy or sell stocks, 5 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market continue to trade range-bound and finished marginally higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index edged higher and finished at 23,416; the BSE Sensex ended at 74,360, while the Bank Nifty index added 121 points and closed at 74,360.

Buying interest was visible across cash market stocks, particularly in the midcap and smallcap segments, helping support broader market sentiment despite muted movement in the benchmark indices. Overall market sentiment remained cautious ahead of the RBI MPC meeting outcome, scheduled for June 5, while persistent FII selling continued to limit upside momentum and cap recovery attempts.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a muted opening on Dalal Street. The index opened lower at 23,494 and touched an intraday low of 23,441 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open muted on Friday. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that investors would wait for the final outcome of the RBI MPC meeting on Friday.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the index has been sustaining the crucial support zone near the 23,200 zone and once again witnessed a good revival to end the session near the 23,400 zone, with the broader market showing signs of improvement, with overall participation improving.

“The Nifty 50 index has maintained the strong support zone near the 23200 level and on the upside has been subjected to the resistance hurdle near the 24000 level, which needs to be breached decisively to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days,” said Parekh.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The key benchmark index maintained the level above the 54,000 zone for most of the trading session ahead of the Monetary policy and closed in the green near the 54,300 zone, with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach."

Parekh said the upside is capped near the tough resistance barrier at the 55,400 zone, which needs to be decisively breached above to establish conviction, while the downside is supported by strong support near the 53,000 zone.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: IMFA, NBCC, and Anupam Rasayan.

1] IMFA: Buy at ₹1530, Target ₹1590, Stop Loss ₹1510;

2] NBCC: Buy at ₹103, Target ₹108, Stop Loss ₹100; and

3] Anupam Rasayan: Buy at ₹1330, Target ₹1370, Stop Loss ₹1305.

RBI MPC meeting today The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 5 June 2026, Friday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from June 3 to June 5, and the repo rate decision is set to be announced today.

The June RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when the macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly challenging, amid the adverse impact of the US-Iran war in the Middle East on domestic growth and inflation dynamics. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices, adding pressure to India’s inflation outlook and contributing to the rupee's depreciation.