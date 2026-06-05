Subscribe

Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start, Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy before RBI MPC meeting outcome

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — IMFA, NBCC, and Anupam Rasayan

Asit Manohar
Updated5 Jun 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has predicted a muted opening on Dalal Street as investors await RBI MPC meeting outcome.
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has predicted a muted opening on Dalal Street as investors await RBI MPC meeting outcome.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks, 5 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market continue to trade range-bound and finished marginally higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index edged higher and finished at 23,416; the BSE Sensex ended at 74,360, while the Bank Nifty index added 121 points and closed at 74,360.

Advertisement

Buying interest was visible across cash market stocks, particularly in the midcap and smallcap segments, helping support broader market sentiment despite muted movement in the benchmark indices. Overall market sentiment remained cautious ahead of the RBI MPC meeting outcome, scheduled for June 5, while persistent FII selling continued to limit upside momentum and cap recovery attempts.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals?

The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a muted opening on Dalal Street. The index opened lower at 23,494 and touched an intraday low of 23,441 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

Stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open muted on Friday. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that investors would wait for the final outcome of the RBI MPC meeting on Friday.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the index has been sustaining the crucial support zone near the 23,200 zone and once again witnessed a good revival to end the session near the 23,400 zone, with the broader market showing signs of improvement, with overall participation improving.

“The Nifty 50 index has maintained the strong support zone near the 23200 level and on the upside has been subjected to the resistance hurdle near the 24000 level, which needs to be breached decisively to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days,” said Parekh.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The key benchmark index maintained the level above the 54,000 zone for most of the trading session ahead of the Monetary policy and closed in the green near the 54,300 zone, with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach."

Advertisement

Parekh said the upside is capped near the tough resistance barrier at the 55,400 zone, which needs to be decisively breached above to establish conviction, while the downside is supported by strong support near the 53,000 zone.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: IMFA, NBCC, and Anupam Rasayan.

1] IMFA: Buy at 1530, Target 1590, Stop Loss 1510;

2] NBCC: Buy at 103, Target 108, Stop Loss 100; and

3] Anupam Rasayan: Buy at 1330, Target 1370, Stop Loss 1305.

RBI MPC meeting today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 5 June 2026, Friday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its second bi-monthly policy meeting for FY27 from June 3 to June 5, and the repo rate decision is set to be announced today.

Advertisement

The June RBI MPC meeting comes at a time when the macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly challenging, amid the adverse impact of the US-Iran war in the Middle East on domestic growth and inflation dynamics. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices, adding pressure to India’s inflation outlook and contributing to the rupee's depreciation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Buy Or SellStocks To BuyGIFT NiftyRBI MPCStock Market TodayIndian Stock MarketIntraday TradingNifty 50Bank NiftyDay Trading Guide
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start, Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy before RBI MPC meeting outcome
Advertisement
Read Next Story