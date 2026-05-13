Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 13 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 13 May 2026: After two consecutive heavy selloff sessions, the Indian stock market is likely to witness a relatively flat start today, with the Gift Nifty opening near the 23,391 zone. However, despite indications of a stable opening, overall sentiment remains fragile as global risk factors and elevated volatility keep traders cautious.
Global markets remained under pressure overnight. The S&P 500 slipped amid weakness in technology stocks and rising oil prices after the US inflation print for April came in hotter than expected. Asian markets also opened broadly weak, with South Korea’s Kospi declining by more than 2.2% and Japan’s Nikkei falling by more than 220 points, as investors reacted to renewed geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran and closely monitored developments from the Trump-Xi meeting.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious. She said the key index is precariously placed at an immediate support of 23,000. Failing to sustain above this support may intensify the selling pressure in the Indian stock market. However, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher predicted a muted opening as the Gift Nifty index is trading flat around 23,450.
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The Gift Nifty is signaling a muted or flat start for the Indian stock market on May 13, 2026. It was trading around 23,391 to 23,431, indicating a stable opening despite underlying market fragility.
For Nifty 50, immediate support is seen at 23,000, with resistance at 23,800. Bank Nifty's crucial support is around 53,500, with downside targets at 51,800 and 50,000.
Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks: Axis Bank (Sell at ₹1263, Target ₹1235, Stop Loss ₹1278), DLF (Sell at ₹570, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹585), and PNB (Sell at ₹103, Target ₹98, Stop Loss ₹106).
Market sentiment is cautious due to global risk factors, elevated volatility, and recent heavy sell-off sessions. The Nifty 50 has fallen below important levels like 23,500 and 23,800, indicating continued selling pressure.
Factors contributing to market weakness include rising crude oil prices, uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict, continuous outflows of foreign funds, and the rupee falling to an all-time low. Global market weakness and geopolitical tensions also play a role.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The key benchmark index crashed below the important 23,500 zone, with heavy selling pressure continuing, indicating a big bearish candle on the daily chart and a weak trend, anticipating a further slide in the coming sessions."
Parekh said the 50-stock index breaching the important support zone at the 23,800 level, with the broader markets witnessing intensified selling pressure, has triggered sentiment to turn very cautious, and on the downside, the levels of 23,000 and 22,200 are wide open for the coming days.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said the index tanked heavily to slide further down to break the important support zone of 54,400 level to arrive near the major and crucial support zone of 53,500 level, with the trend getting weak and can expect further downward movement in the coming sessions.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the downside targets of 51,800 and the 50,000 levels as the important zone to be watched for in the coming days,” said Parekh.
Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Axis Bank, DLF, and PNB.
1] Axis Bank: Sell at ₹1263, Target ₹1235, Stop Loss ₹1278;
2] DLF: Sell at ₹570, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹585; and
3] PNB: Sell at ₹103, Target ₹98, Stop Loss ₹106.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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