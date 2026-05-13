Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 13 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 13 May 2026: After two consecutive heavy selloff sessions, the Indian stock market is likely to witness a relatively flat start today, with the Gift Nifty opening near the 23,391 zone. However, despite indications of a stable opening, overall sentiment remains fragile as global risk factors and elevated volatility keep traders cautious.

Global markets remained under pressure overnight. The S&P 500 slipped amid weakness in technology stocks and rising oil prices after the US inflation print for April came in hotter than expected. Asian markets also opened broadly weak, with South Korea’s Kospi declining by more than 2.2% and Japan’s Nikkei falling by more than 220 points, as investors reacted to renewed geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran and closely monitored developments from the Trump-Xi meeting.

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Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious. She said the key index is precariously placed at an immediate support of 23,000. Failing to sustain above this support may intensify the selling pressure in the Indian stock market. However, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher predicted a muted opening as the Gift Nifty index is trading flat around 23,450.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the outlook for the Indian stock market on May 13, 2026, according to Gift Nifty? ⌵ The Gift Nifty is signaling a muted or flat start for the Indian stock market on May 13, 2026. It was trading around 23,391 to 23,431, indicating a stable opening despite underlying market fragility. 2 What are the key support and resistance levels for Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty on May 13, 2026? ⌵ For Nifty 50, immediate support is seen at 23,000, with resistance at 23,800. Bank Nifty's crucial support is around 53,500, with downside targets at 51,800 and 50,000. 3 Which intraday stocks does Vaishali Parekh recommend for May 13, 2026, and what are the trading levels? ⌵ Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks: Axis Bank (Sell at ₹1263, Target ₹1235, Stop Loss ₹1278), DLF (Sell at ₹570, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹585), and PNB (Sell at ₹103, Target ₹98, Stop Loss ₹106). 4 Why is the Indian stock market sentiment considered cautious as of May 13, 2026? ⌵ Market sentiment is cautious due to global risk factors, elevated volatility, and recent heavy sell-off sessions. The Nifty 50 has fallen below important levels like 23,500 and 23,800, indicating continued selling pressure. 5 What factors are contributing to the current weakness in the Indian stock market? ⌵ Factors contributing to market weakness include rising crude oil prices, uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict, continuous outflows of foreign funds, and the rupee falling to an all-time low. Global market weakness and geopolitical tensions also play a role.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The key benchmark index crashed below the important 23,500 zone, with heavy selling pressure continuing, indicating a big bearish candle on the daily chart and a weak trend, anticipating a further slide in the coming sessions."

Parekh said the 50-stock index breaching the important support zone at the 23,800 level, with the broader markets witnessing intensified selling pressure, has triggered sentiment to turn very cautious, and on the downside, the levels of 23,000 and 22,200 are wide open for the coming days.

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On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said the index tanked heavily to slide further down to break the important support zone of 54,400 level to arrive near the major and crucial support zone of 53,500 level, with the trend getting weak and can expect further downward movement in the coming sessions.

“The Bank Nifty index would have the downside targets of 51,800 and the 50,000 levels as the important zone to be watched for in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Axis Bank, DLF, and PNB.

1] Axis Bank: Sell at ₹1263, Target ₹1235, Stop Loss ₹1278;

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2] DLF: Sell at ₹570, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹585; and

3] PNB: Sell at ₹103, Target ₹98, Stop Loss ₹106.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.