Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start. Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 14 August 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade with a cautious bias, as investors remain selective despite an improvement in global risk appetite. Following the positive close of the US stock market, Asian markets opened higher, which was mirrored in the Gift Nifty Live chart. The index has been consistently trading above 24,425, signalling a flat-to-positive opening for the Indian stock market.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart has been consistently trading above 24,425 and has made an intraday high of 24,448, which is below the index's previous day's close. However, the index is trading around 40 points above yesterday's spot Nifty close of 24,395.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have a muted start on Friday, as the Gift Nifty Live chart is trading above yesterday's spot Nifty close but below yesterday's Gift Nifty close of 24,459.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index once again witnessed a slightly volatile session, ranging between the 24,300 and 24,400 zone, with an overall cautious bias. With the index having recently witnessed a gradual slide, the index needs to sustain above the 24400 zone to maintain the overall positive bias.
“On the upside, as mentioned earlier, a decisive move above the important 200-period MA at the 24,700 zone is much needed to trigger a breakout and thereafter, expect further fresh upward moves in the coming days,” Parekh said.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said the key benchmark index once again continued its narrow, range-bound movement and consolidation, visible for quite some time, sustaining above the important 50-EMA at the 57,100 zone.
“The Bank Nifty index would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle at the 58,600 zone, whereas the important and major support would be positioned near the 100-period MA at the 56,000 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact,” she said.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks —NTPC, Tejas Networks, and Raymond.
1] NTPC: Buy at ₹344, Target ₹362, Stop Loss ₹336;
2] Tejas Networks: Buy at ₹540, Target ₹565, Stop Loss ₹528; and
3] Raymond: Buy at ₹642, Target ₹675, Stop Loss ₹630.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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