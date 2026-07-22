Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 22 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 22 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are poised for a measured start on Wednesday, with positive global cues expected to underpin sentiment, although elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions are likely to temper risk appetite. Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a muted start on Dalal Street as the index is trading around 80 points below Tuesday's spot Nifty close.
Asian markets are trading sharply higher, led by a rally in technology shares, with South Korea's Kospi surging more than 5% and Japan's Nikkei 225 advancing nearly 2%. The strong performance across regional equities reflects improving investor confidence and a broader shift toward risk assets.
Still, gains in domestic markets may remain measured as crude oil prices continue to hover near the $84–85 per barrel range. The renewed strength in oil prices is keeping investors cautious about its potential impact on India's inflation outlook, import bill, and corporate margins, limiting the scope for aggressive buying despite the constructive global backdrop.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautiously positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index is moving in a tight range of 23,800 to 24,400. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said the key benchmark index witnessed another session of narrow, range-bound movement, closing near the 24,200 zone and remaining gripped within a tight band for quite some time, with bias and sentiment maintained in a cautiously positive approach, as mentioned earlier.
“The Nifty 50 index has been desperately attempting to breach above the tough hurdle of 24,400 zone to trigger a breakout, whereas on the downside, it would need to sustain above the important near-term support positioned at 23,800 level to maintain the overall bias intact,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the key index had a lull session, hovering near the 57,900 zone, with an overall bias maintained in a cautiously positive approach and has been in a tight rangebound movement for quite a while.
“The Bank Nifty index would continue to have the important support zone of the 200-period MA at the 57,300 level, and a decisive breach above the resistance hurdle of the 58,600 zone is much needed to trigger a breakout and thereafter, expect further fresh upward move in the coming days,” said Parekh.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks: Cummins India, Hubtown, and Spandana Sphoorty Financial.
1] Cummins India: Buy at ₹5585, Target ₹5800, Stop Loss ₹5450;
2] Hubtown: Buy at ₹204, Target ₹210, Stop Loss ₹200; and
3] Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Buy at ₹295, Target ₹315, Stop Loss ₹288.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.