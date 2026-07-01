Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals positive start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 1 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market traded in a range-bound manner throughout the session, witnessing selling pressure at higher levels amid elevated volatility due to the monthly expiry of benchmark index derivatives. Despite intermittent buying interest, the indices failed to sustain gains and ended the session in negative territory. At close, the Nifty 50 declined 0.34% to settle at 23,865.75, while the Sensex fell 0.33% to close at 76,478.

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On the sectoral front, Nifty IT and PSU Banks emerged as the key laggards, witnessing significant selling pressure during the session. On the positive side, Realty, Pharma, and Consumer Durables attracted buying interest and helped limit the downside in the benchmark indices. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.37%, while the Nifty Small cap 100 index advanced 1.02%, indicating continued participation in the broader market despite weakness in large-cap stocks.

Gift Nifty Live chart signals positive start While Gift Nifty Live Chart is indicating a positive start, trading around the 24,000 mark compared with the previous session's Nifty close of 23,865, the broader market is expected to trade with a cautious undertone. Supportive global cues, including gains on Wall Street overnight and a positive trend across Asian equities in early trade, are likely to underpin sentiment at the open.

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Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has predicted a positive start on Dalal Street as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around 125 points above Tuesday's spot Nifty close. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained the Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 23,800, whereas it is facing strong hurdle at 24,350.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the index witnessed a slightly volatile session swinging between the 24,000 and 23,850 zone on the final day of the month with bias maintained with a cautious approach having the important 23,800 zone as the crucial near-term support level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact.

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“The Nifty 50 index would have the crucial tough resistance hurdle near the 24,350 zone, which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and clarity for further upside positive move,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the key benchmark index continue to slip down with profit booking seen after finding resistance near the 58,700 level and with a flag pattern maintained on the daily chart, it would need a decisive breach above the 58,500 zone to confirm for a breakout and expect for fresh upward move in the coming days.

“On the downside, the index would continue to have the near-term support maintained near the important 200-period MA at 57,100 zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact,” she added.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Suzlon Energy, Marksans Pharma, and Cochin Shipyard.

1] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹58.50, Target ₹62, Stop Loss ₹57;

2] Marksans Pharma: Buy at ₹276, Target ₹282, Stop Loss ₹268; and

3] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at ₹1490, Target ₹1530, Stop Loss ₹1475.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).