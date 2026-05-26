Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals positive start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 26 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 26 May 2026: Following the positive global market sentiments on de-escalation in the US-Iran war, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rebound on Monday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 312 points and closed at 24,031. The BSE Sensex skyrocketed 1,073 points and closed at 76,488. The Bank Nifty index finished 1,238 points higher at 55,293.
Sectoral participation remained robust, with rate-sensitive segments such as banking, financials, auto, and realty leading the gains, while FMCG stocks ended largely unchanged. Broader markets also participated strongly in the rally, with both midcap and smallcap indices advancing over 1% each, reflecting improved market breadth and stronger risk appetite.
Hinting at a sideways to positive start on Dalal Street, the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading green with marginal gains over the spot Nifty close on Monday. By 7:10 AM, the index was trading around 24,050.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a sideways-to-positive start on Dalal Street, as the index is trading green with marginal gains against the spot Nifty close on Monday. However, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert predicted the 50-stock index may ascend to 24,300 levels.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the index witnessed a strong breakout above the resistance hurdle of the 23,800 zone and closed above the 24,000 level, with the sentiment easing out significantly and can anticipate a further rise in the coming days, having the important hurdle of the 24,300 zone to be targeted.
“The Nifty 50 index witnessed an optimistic move during the session and would have the 23800 zone as the near-term support, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact,” said Parekh.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index indicated a strong bullish candle formation on the daily chart, breaching above the 55,000 zone with a bias improving considerably, anticipating a further rise in the coming days.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term target of the 57,000 zone of the 200-period MA, with most of the frontline banking stocks getting into momentum, improving their bias. On the downside, the 53,500 zone shall be maintained as the important support which needs to be sustained as of now,” said Parekh.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Tata Power, SRF, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
1] Tata Power: Buy at ₹414, Target ₹430, Stop Loss ₹408;
2] SRF: Buy at ₹2700, Target ₹2800, Stop Loss ₹2650; and
3] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹54, Target ₹60, Stop Loss ₹52.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.