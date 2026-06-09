Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 9 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 9 June 2026: Amid weak global market cues and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong sell-off on Monday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 243 points and closed at 23,123. The BSE Sensex nosedived 719 points, closing at 73,524. The Bank Nifty index corrected 432 points and closed at 54,063.

Sectoral weakness remained broad-based, with realty, metals, and auto emerging as the top losers, while defensive pockets such as pharma and FMCG showed relative resilience. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining by 1.66% and 2.18% respectively, reflecting a cautious undertone across the broader market.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a muted start on Dalal Street as the index is trading around Monday's spot Nifty close. By 7:45 AM, the index is oscillating around 23,135 levels.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open flat, as the Gift Nifty index is oscillating around 23,135, which is close to the spot Nifty close on Monday. She said the Nifty 50 index has slipped below the crucial support zone of 23,200, and a decisive breach below the 23,000 level shall trigger fresh selling pressure in the Indian stock market.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the key benchmark index witnessed a huge gap down below the important support zone of 23,200 level on the back of geopolitical escalations triggered once again amid the Middle East, with the sentiment maintained with a very cautious approach and the index is precariously placed as of now.

“A decisive breach below the 23000 level shall trigger fresh selling pressure, with the next major and crucial support positioned near the 22,300 zone, which would turn the overall bias into a tense situation. From the current rate, the 50-EMA level at the 23,800 zone shall be the important resistance which needs to be breached decisively,” said Parekh.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index opened on the lower side with a weak bias and, amid some volatility, hovered between 54,400 and 54,000 levels to end near the 54,000 zone, with sentiment turning weak and pessimism creeping in.

“On the upside, the 50-EMA level at the 55,000 zone is positioned as the important resistance zone which needs to be breached above decisively to improve the bias, whereas on the downside, the crucial and important support is positioned near the 53000 zone, which needs to be sustained in the coming sessions,” Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: RVNL, Vedanta, and IndiGo.

1] RVNL: Sell at ₹329, Target ₹320, Stop Loss ₹335;

2] Vedanta: Sell at ₹306, Target ₹295, Stop Loss ₹313; and

3] IndiGo: Sell at ₹4350, Target ₹4100, Stop Loss ₹4450.