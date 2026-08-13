Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat. Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 13 August 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 13 August 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to open on a cautious note, as GIFT Nifty live price is hovering just above the 24,400 mark. Compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,435, the Gift Nifty futures is pointing to a muted start despite a rebound across global markets.
The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a flat opening on Thursday, as the index is oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty close. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes a flat opening for the Indian stock market on Thursday. She recommended three intraday stocks to buy today — Rain Industries, Indus Towers, and SBI.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index witnessed a slightly volatile session hitting the low near 24,265 zone in the initial half, thereafter, picked up well to close above the important zone of 24,400 level to sustain the bias.
“The Nifty 50 index has witnessed a gradual slide in the last two weeks and having said earlier, would need to sustain the important support of 24,350 zone to maintain the positive outlook intact, whereas on the upside, a decisive move above the important 200-period MA at 24,700 zone is much needed to trigger a breakout,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index indicated a positive move post lunch session from near the important 50-EMA at 57,150 zone to close in the green near 57900 level with some improvement in the bias visible.
“The Bank Nifty index, as we have been mentioning, would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle at 58,600 zone, whereas the important and major support would be positioned near the 100-period MA at 56,000 level which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact,” she said.
As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommend these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Rain Industries, Indus Towers, and SBI.
1] Rain Industries: Buy at ₹209.35, Target ₹220, Stop Loss ₹206;
2] Indus Towers: Buy at ₹383.40, Target ₹405, Stop Loss ₹376; and
3] SBI: Buy at ₹1082, Target ₹1125, Stop Loss ₹1060.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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