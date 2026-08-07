Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat! Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 7 August 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 7 August 2026: The Indian stock market ended on a mixed note on Thursday, with the benchmark indices displaying a notable performance divergence even as investor sentiment remained cautiously constructive amid continued optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the Middle East conflict. The Nifty 50 index traded within a narrow range and finished largely unchanged, while the Sensex posted a modest gain, supported primarily by strength in a heavyweight constituent. Beneath the headline indices, broader market participation remained healthy, suggesting investors continued to favour stock-specific opportunities over broad index exposure.

Four sessions into the NSE's Closing Auction Session (CAS), the divergence between the Sensex and the Nifty is increasingly reflecting differences in market liquidity rather than a transitional anomaly. The same 20-minute closing auction continues to produce contrasting outcomes for the two benchmarks because institutional order flow is concentrated more heavily in Nifty constituents than in the Sensex basket. As a result, the Nifty's closing level remains more sensitive to auction-driven price discovery, while the Sensex has been relatively less affected.

Gift Nifty Live price signals flat start The Gift Nifty Live price is oscillating around 24,650, around 100 points below is previous close but a little higher from yesterday's spot Nifty close of 24,636. The index has ben trading in a tight range of 24,642 to 24,681.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technial Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have a flat opening, as the Gift Nifty Live Price is oscillating aroung yesterday's spot Nigfty close. She said the Nifty 50 index may open in 24,625 to 24,650 range. However, she maintained that overall bias on Dalal Street is positive and any dip should be taken as an opportunity for value buying.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index witnessed a flat session with a narrow rangebound movement to close near the 24,650 zone with the bias overall maintained with a positive approach expecting for further rise in the coming days having targets of 25,000 and 25,500 zone.

“The Nifgty 50 index would have the near-term support positioned near the 24,400 zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the important 200-period MA at 24,750 zone shall trigger for fresh upward move,” she said.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index witnessed a gradual rise during the session and as the day progressed closed just above the 58,000 zone with bias and sentiment maintained positive and as said earlier, would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle at 58,600 zone and thereafter, can expect for fresh upward move in the coming days.

“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support zone near the important 50-EMA level at 57,000 zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Shriram Finance, BEL, and Bharat Dynamics.

1] Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹1141, Target ₹1180, Stop Loss ₹1120;

2] BEL: Buy at ₹399, Target ₹420, Stop Loss ₹390; and

3] Bharat Dynamics: Buy at ₹1299, Target ₹1360, Stop Loss ₹1272.

Key Takeaways The divergence between Sensex and Nifty points to market liquidity variations.

Vaishali Parekh predicts a flat opening but maintains a positive approach for future gains.

Investors are advised to consider specific stock opportunities as broader market movements become less predictable.