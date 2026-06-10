Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 10 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 10 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed a volatile session on 09 June, the Nifty weekly expiry day, but closed on a positive note. The recovery was primarily supported by easing crude oil prices and strength in the Indian Rupee, which improved overall market sentiment and triggered strong buying interest in banking stocks. As a result, the banking sector emerged as the key driver of the market's gains, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index rallying 3.62% and the Nifty Private Bank Index advancing 1.64% during the session. At the close, the Sensex gained 394.50 points (0.54%) to settle at 73,918.76, while the Nifty advanced 119.10 points (0.52%) to close at 23,242.10.

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On the sectoral front, buying interest remained broad-based, with major support coming from Nifty PSU Banks, Private Banks, Realty, and Auto stocks. On the other hand, Nifty IT and Media emerged as the key underperformers, closing in negative territory. The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices, indicating strong participation beyond large-cap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1.23%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1.69%.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a muted debut on Dalal Street as the index is oscillating around Tuesday's spot Nifty close. The index opened today at 23,206 and touched an intraday low of 23,181 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. However, the index gained strength at the lower levels and touched an intraday high of 23,310. By 8:35 AM, the Gift Nifty index was oscillating around 23,250.

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Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open flat, as the Gift Nifty index is oscillating around 23,250, which is close to the spot Nifty close on Tuesday. She predicted buying at lower levels, as the Nifty has made a strong base at 23,100.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The key benchmark index witnessed some fluctuations during the session, hitting the low near the 23,100 zone and thereafter, witnessing a decent recovery with active participation from the broader markets helping the index to gain momentum and closed in the green near the 23,250 zone.”

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that it’s important for the Nifty 50 index to sustain the near-term support at the 23,000 zone to maintain the overall bias intact, and attempt a decisive breach above the 50-EMA at 23,800 to establish conviction and anticipate a further rise in the coming days.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, the key index formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, moving past the important 50-EMA at 54,970, improving the bias and outperforming the Nifty 50 index, with frontline banking stocks like SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank leading the gainers.

“The Bank Nifty index would need to gain further to arrive near the important 200-period MA at the 57,000 level to establish conviction and thereafter, expect a further upward move in the coming days, having the 53,500 zone as the major and crucial support zone,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: LIC, Ashok Leyland, and Force Motors.

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1] LIC: Buy at ₹404, Target ₹420, Stop Loss ₹396

2] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹142, Target ₹150, Stop Loss ₹138; and

3] Force Motors: Buy at ₹17600, Target ₹18500, Stop Loss ₹17000.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).