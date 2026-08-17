Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat! Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 17 August 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark of the Indian stock market are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around Friday's spot Nifty close of 24,366. However, the index is trading around 40 points below its previous close of 24,431. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have aflat opening on Monday, as the Gift Nifty is oscillating around the Friday's spot Nifty close. Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy today — Arvind, Man Industries (India), and Sumitomo Chemical India.
The Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around Friday's spot Nifty close. However, the index is around 40 points below its Friday's close of 24,431. By 7:20 AM, the index was trading at 24,390.
Speaking on theoutlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index witnessed a rangebound session hovering between the 24,300 and 24,400 zone with overall gradual slide visible on the daily chart in the last two weeks with bias and sentiment now precariously placed slipping below the important support zone of 24,400 level.
“The Nifty 50 index would now have the next important support of 24,000 zone and would anticipate for a decent revival to sustain the bias. On the upside, the important 200-period MA at 24,700 zone is the resistance hurdle and would expect to breach above in the coming days,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key benchmark index continue to hover near the important 200-period MA of 57,500 level with the consolidation period continuing and overall gripped between a tight range desperately needing a breakthrough to establish a directional move in the coming days.
“The Bank Nifty index would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle at 58,600 zone, whereas the important and major support would be positioned near the 100-period MA at 56,000 level which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact,” said Parekh.
As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks to buy today, and those three buy-or-sell stocks are Arvind, Man Industries (India), and Sumitomo Chemical India.
1] Arvind: Buy at ₹571.85, Target ₹600, Stop Loss ₹560;
2] Man Industries (India): Buy at ₹599.45, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹588; and
3] Sumitomo Chemical India: Buy at ₹564.95, Target ₹580, Stop Loss ₹552.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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