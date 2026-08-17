Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat! Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 17 August 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark of the Indian stock market are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around Friday's spot Nifty close of 24,366. However, the index is trading around 40 points below its previous close of 24,431. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have aflat opening on Monday, as the Gift Nifty is oscillating around the Friday's spot Nifty close. Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy today — Arvind, Man Industries (India), and Sumitomo Chemical India.
The Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around Friday's spot Nifty close. However, the index is around 40 points below its Friday's close of 24,431. By 7:20 AM, the index was trading at 24,390.
Speaking on theoutlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index witnessed a rangebound session hovering between the 24,300 and 24,400 zone with overall gradual slide visible on the daily chart in the last two weeks with bias and sentiment now precariously placed slipping below the important support zone of 24,400 level.
“The Nifty 50 index would now have the next important support of 24,000 zone and would anticipate for a decent revival to sustain the bias. On the upside, the important 200-period MA at 24,700 zone is the resistance hurdle and would expect to breach above in the coming days,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key benchmark index continue to hover near the important 200-period MA of 57,500 level with the consolidation period continuing and overall gripped between a tight range desperately needing a breakthrough to establish a directional move in the coming days.
“The Bank Nifty index would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle at 58,600 zone, whereas the important and major support would be positioned near the 100-period MA at 56,000 level which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact,” said Parekh.
As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks to buy today, and those three buy-or-sell stocks are Arvind, Man Industries (India), and Sumitomo Chemical India.
1] Arvind: Buy at ₹571.85, Target ₹600, Stop Loss ₹560;
2] Man Industries (India): Buy at ₹599.45, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹588; and
3] Sumitomo Chemical India: Buy at ₹564.95, Target ₹580, Stop Loss ₹552.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.