Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 27 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 27 May 2026: Amid mixed global cues and lingering geopolitical uncertainty, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remained volatile and ended lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 118 points lower at 23,913. The BSE Sensex lost 479 points and ended at 76,009. The Bank Nifty index corrected 200 points and finished at 55,092.

Sectoral participation remained mixed, with metals and energy counters witnessing buying interest, whereas financials and realty stocks traded under pressure. Broader markets continued to outperform the benchmarks, with both midcap and smallcap indices gaining around 0.5% each.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a sideways-to-negative opening. The Index opened flat at 23,911 and touched an intraday low of 23,871. By 7:35 AM, the index was trading around 23,875, nearly 40 points below the spot Nifty close on Tuesday.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a sideways-to-negative start on Dalal Street, as the index is trading red with marginal loss against the spot Nifty close on Tuesday. She said the key index is facing resistance at 24,100. Breaking above this resistance, the 50-stock index may soon touch 24,300. The immediate support for the Nifty today is placed at 23,800.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The key index witnessed a decent revival in the past two sessions but found resistance near the 24,100 zone thereafter, slipping down amid profit booking, closing near the 23,900 zone, with a cautiously positive bias maintained."

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index would face tough resistance near the 24,300 zone, which needs to be decisively breached, whereas on the downside, the 23,800 level would be the important near-term support, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the key benchmark index halted its upward move, finding resistance near the 55,500 level, and then gradually slid, erasing some gains to close the session near the 55,100 level, with a positive bias maintained for the coming sessions.

“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term resistance of the 57,000 zone of the 200-period MA, which needs to be breached decisively to establish more conviction, whereas, on the downside, the 53,500 zone shall be maintained as the important support, which needs to be sustained as of now,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Morepen Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, and AU Small Finance Bank.

1] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹43.50, Target ₹46, Stop Loss ₹42;

2] Radico Khaitan: Buy at ₹3589, Target ₹3750, Stop Loss ₹3530; and

3] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹1012, Target ₹1035, Stop Loss ₹995.