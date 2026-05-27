Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 27 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 27 May 2026: Amid mixed global cues and lingering geopolitical uncertainty, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remained volatile and ended lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 118 points lower at 23,913. The BSE Sensex lost 479 points and ended at 76,009. The Bank Nifty index corrected 200 points and finished at 55,092.

Advertisement

Sectoral participation remained mixed, with metals and energy counters witnessing buying interest, whereas financials and realty stocks traded under pressure. Broader markets continued to outperform the benchmarks, with both midcap and smallcap indices gaining around 0.5% each.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a sideways-to-negative opening. The Index opened flat at 23,911 and touched an intraday low of 23,871. By 7:35 AM, the index was trading around 23,875, nearly 40 points below the spot Nifty close on Tuesday.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a sideways-to-negative start on Dalal Street, as the index is trading red with marginal loss against the spot Nifty close on Tuesday. She said the key index is facing resistance at 24,100. Breaking above this resistance, the 50-stock index may soon touch 24,300. The immediate support for the Nifty today is placed at 23,800.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The key index witnessed a decent revival in the past two sessions but found resistance near the 24,100 zone thereafter, slipping down amid profit booking, closing near the 23,900 zone, with a cautiously positive bias maintained."

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index would face tough resistance near the 24,300 zone, which needs to be decisively breached, whereas on the downside, the 23,800 level would be the important near-term support, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the key benchmark index halted its upward move, finding resistance near the 55,500 level, and then gradually slid, erasing some gains to close the session near the 55,100 level, with a positive bias maintained for the coming sessions.

Advertisement

“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term resistance of the 57,000 zone of the 200-period MA, which needs to be breached decisively to establish more conviction, whereas, on the downside, the 53,500 zone shall be maintained as the important support, which needs to be sustained as of now,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Morepen Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, and AU Small Finance Bank.

1] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹43.50, Target ₹46, Stop Loss ₹42;

2] Radico Khaitan: Buy at ₹3589, Target ₹3750, Stop Loss ₹3530; and

3] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹1012, Target ₹1035, Stop Loss ₹995.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).