Buy or sell: Gift Nifty trades flat, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 16 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market opened with a gap-up and thereafter largely consolidated throughout the session. Some profit booking emerged near the psychologically important 24,000 level during the latter half of the day; however, the indices managed to close in positive territory. Market sentiment remained supported by easing geopolitical tensions, a sharp decline in Brent crude oil prices to around $83 per barrel, and a recovery in the Indian rupee. Despite surrendering a portion of their intraday gains, the benchmark indices ended the session firmly in the green. At close, the Nifty 50 gained 231 points or 0.98% to settle at 23,853, while the Sensex advanced 736 points or 0.97% to close at 76,264.33. The Nifty, however, faced immediate resistance near the psychologically important 24,000 mark.

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On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty emerged as the top-performing sector, extending its recent rally, followed by strong gains in Cement and Auto stocks. In contrast, the pharma and healthcare counters witnessed some profit booking after recent outperformance. All other major sectoral indices ended the session in positive territory. The broader market remained resilient and outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 781.55 points or 1.29% to close at 61,549, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 202 points or 1.11% to settle at 18,400, reflecting broad-based participation in the market rally.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals muted start The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a muted start for the Indian stock market, as the index is oscillating around Monday's Nifty spot close. By 7:20 AM, the Gift Nifty Live Chart was trading around 23,940, around 85 points above Monday's spot Nifty close.

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Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open on a muted note as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around Monday's spot Nifty close. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index would need to sustain the important near-term support at the 50-EMA level in the 23,750 zone, and the major support at the 23,500 level, to maintain the bias intact.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The key benchmark index witnessed another session of a huge gap-up opening near the 24,000 zone, with overall bias improving and sentiment easing out significantly, with the broader markets participating actively to support the index."

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The technical expert said the key index would need to sustain the important near-term support of the 50-EMA level at the 23,750 zone and the major support at the 23500 level to maintain the bias intact. On the upside, the index would need to decisively breach the 24,300 resistance zone to further build conviction and clarity.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index gave a strong opening near the 57,800 level, above the important 200-period MA at 57,000, to further improve the bias, and thereafter, with some profit booking, ended the session near the 57,200 zone.

“With the trend improving, the index would need to sustain above the 56400 zone to maintain the bias intact and on the upside, would need to breach above the 58000 zone decisively to further establish clarity and conviction,” said Parekh.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Hero MotoCorp, Pine Labs, and M&M Financial Services.

1] Hero MotoCorp: Buy at ₹5000, Target ₹5200, Stop Loss ₹4900;

2] Pine Labs: Buy at ₹152, Target ₹160, Stop Loss ₹148; and

3] M&M Financial Services: Buy at ₹295, Target ₹310, Stop Loss ₹285.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).