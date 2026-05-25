Buy or sell: Gift Nifty up, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 25 May 2026: Amid mixed global cues, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remained volatile but finished marginally higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 64 points higher at 23,719. The BSE Sensex gained 231 points and closed at 75,415. The Bank Nifty index gained 615 points and finished at 54,055.
Sectoral participation remained mixed, with banking, financials, and metals leading the gains, while pharma and IT counters traded relatively subdued. Meanwhile, broader markets remained muted, with both midcap and smallcap indices ending almost unchanged, which was also reflected in the overall market breadth.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart is signalling a big gap-up opening on Monday. The Index is trading around 24,000 levels, nearly 300 points higher than the Nifty spot close on Friday.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading around 300 points lower than Tuesday's Nifty spot close. She said the 50-stock index may target 24,300 levels after sustaining above the 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 24,000.
On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index would target to achieve the 50-DEMA level at 24,000 zone in the coming sessions and further ahead the 24,300 band would be the crucial hurdle which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction. On the downside, the index would continue to have the important support at 23,200 zone which needs to be sustained.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index indicated an optimistic move during the session which was missing for a long time and recovering from the 53,500 zone closed the session just above the 54,000 zone with some of the frontline banking stocks like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank indicating improvement in the bias expecting for further rise in the coming sessions.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the important 50-DEMA level at 55,300 zone which needs to be breached decisively and thereafter, 56,400 level above which, it can establish conviction for further upward move in the coming days,” said Parekh.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Meesho, Max Financial Services, and GIPCL.
1] Meesho: Buy at ₹198, Target ₹205, Stop Loss ₹195;
2] Max Financial Services: Buy at ₹1652, Target ₹1750, Stop Loss ₹1620; and
3] GIPCL: Buy at ₹149, Target ₹160, Stop Loss ₹145.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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