Buy or sell: Gift Nifty up, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 17 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 17 June 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are likely to trade with a positive bias as improving geopolitical sentiment and a sharp decline in crude oil prices continue to support risk appetite. Crude oil prices have fallen sharply to a nearly three-month low and are currently trading in the $75–76 per barrel range. Falling energy prices are expected to act as a tailwind for the Indian economy, helping contain inflation, improve external balances and support earnings growth across several sectors.

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However, some caution persists ahead of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, as investors await further clarity on the future interest rate trajectory. The Fed's outcome and commentary will be closely monitored by global markets and could influence near-term risk sentiment.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals positive start? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading green and suggesting the Nifty 50 index may open above 24,000. The index today opened at 24,006 and touched an intraday high of 24,081. By 7:00 AM, the Gift Nifty Live Chart was trading around 24,030, nearly 40 points above Tuesday's spot Nifty close.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the key indices of the Indian stock market may open on a positive note, as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is oscillating around 24,030, nearly 40 points above Tuesday's spot Nifty close. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the key benchmark index is facing a hurdle at 24,350-24,400.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The key index once again opened on a positive note and sustained near the 24,000 zone with bias and sentiment better placed anticipating a further rise in the coming days, having the important resistance hurdle at 24,350 -24,400 zone which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and further clarity.”

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said the index would need to sustain the important near-term support of the 50-EMA at the 23,750 zone, as mentioned earlier, and further downside would have major support near the 23,000 zone.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The index, overall, witnessed a narrow rangebound session, hovering near the 57,200 zone, sustaining above the important 200-period MA at the 57,000 level and with a bias maintained positive, can anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions.”

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Parekh further added that the index would need to sustain above the 100-period MA at the 56,500 zone to maintain the bias intact, whereas on the upside, it would need to decisively breach the 58,000 zone to fill the gap and establish conviction and further clarity.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Embassy Developments, Bandhan Bank, and Container Corporation of India.

1] Embassy Developments: Buy at ₹66, Target ₹70, Stop Loss ₹64;

2] Bandhan Bank: Buy at ₹215, Target ₹222, Stop Loss ₹212; and

3] Container Corporation of India: Buy at ₹460, Target ₹473, Stop Loss ₹155.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).